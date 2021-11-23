Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

A choice, with limits

EDITOR: I read the letter objecting that vaccination isn’t like a seat belt (“Ruthless mandate,” Nov. 16). That’s right. It’s much more like smoking next to someone. Yes, it should be your choice to smoke, but you will be restricted so as not to give others cancer. Yes, vaccinated people can get breakthrough COVID cases, just as nonsmokers can get lung cancer.

I grew up when anyone could smoke anywhere, anytime. I breathe easier now knowing the air is cleaner at restaurants, theaters and stores. I feel the same peace knowing people around me are vaccinated and less likely to get COVID. Vaccination should be a personal choice, but you will have to keep to the unvaxed section if you don’t.

Along this line of reasoning when is it OK to say “my body, my choice” but not allow women to make that choice when it comes to pregnancy? I think it’s fine to be anti-abortion, but like the vaccine, every woman should get to decide what they do with their bodies. That is a true “ruthless mandate” in Texas. Imagine if any citizen could collect $10,000 by taking the unvaccinated to court. So glad to live in California.

KAREN NORMAN-BOUDREAU

Sebastopol

Illegal dumping

EDITOR: Our roadways, creeks and streams are overwhelmed with garbage. The sources are many, but illegal dumping of garbage, appliances and tires makes up the bulk of what I drive by and see every day.

It makes me angry that a few careless people can have such a negative impact on the environment and the aesthetics of our beautiful county. Seeing the beauty of our surroundings mistreated and having no recourse is painful.

I am extremely disappointed with the lack of concern for the problem and dearth of innovative solutions from county supervisors and city council members. It is embarrassing to live in a place where politicalspeak is more important than action.

These people drive by and see the same garbage I do. They work for us. We pay their salaries. Action speaks. It’s time that they do their jobs.

Here are some ideas. Initiate $1,000 fines for dumping and enforce them with the city police, the Sonoma County sheriff and California Highway Patrol. Open the landfill and transfer stations for 365 days, minus holidays. Allow tires, concrete, appliances and all garbage without a fee. Devise a method to fund it.

KENT BOND

Healdsburg

A display of hypocrisy

EDITOR: When comedian Kathy Griffin posted a picture of herself holding up the decapitated head of Donald Trump, there was livid outrage from Republicans. When Rep. Paul Gosar posted a violent video of himself killing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and attacking President Joe Biden, the shoe was on the other foot. What did they do? Laugh it off. The definition of hypocrisy played out in real life. Who needs a dictionary?

JACK BURGER

Cazadero

Speeding in Oakmont

EDITOR: Thank you for Kerry Benefield’s column regarding Norma Baumsteiger and her determined activism in stopping speeding on Oakmont Drive (“Campaigning for calm,” Nov. 14). It’s no exaggeration that speeding traffic is a real and dangerous issue that almost everybody in an official capacity ignores or makes excuses about. From the police to our homeowners association to the city traffic department, the party line is it’s not their area, or it’s too complicated to fix, or people will speed no matter what.

My biggest concern is with Rob Sprinkle, the city’s traffic manager. His job is to evaluate a traffic problem and help with solutions. In Benefield’s column, Sprinkle said things like the city needs more to go on, it hasn’t had any opportunity and needs specific instances. The problem is simple: drivers are speeding, with no hindrance such as crosswalks or stop signs along stretches of Oakmont Drive.

Sprinkle has been alerted to this problem for a long time. If he would engage in a formal study, all his questions would be answered, and we could be moving toward solutions. Instead, he throws up smoke screens and drags his heels. It may take work on his part, and may not be without bureaucratic issues, but it’s a big safety problem that cannot be continually ignored.

MADELINE FERRAZ

Santa Rosa

Our lost solidarity

EDITOR: Occasionally you experience a synergistic moment when seemingly unconnected events come together producing a greater effect than their individual parts. I experienced one on Nov. 11 while returning from a week in British Columbia, where every shop, restaurant, bar and gallery required everyone to show a COVID vaccination card and ID and wear a mask. I saw community concern for the well-being of all. After arriving at SFO, I was held up for hours by anti-vaxers protesting on the Golden Gate Bridge. News reports said the protesters were claiming constitutional rights and individual freedom.

Here is the synergy, where life and a book come together. I have been reading “The Upswing” by Robert Putnam, a Harvard professor. He discusses political, economic, cultural and social data that show a trend in American history. His premise is that the story of the American experiment is one of a long upswing toward increasing solidarity followed by a steep downturn to increasing individualism. From “I” to “we” and back again to “I.”

Coming home from Canada, where I had so strongly experienced the “we,” I saw the “I” in full force on the Golden Gate Bridge. And my heart broke for the solidarity that we have lost.

CAROL EBER

Petaluma

