Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Service and patriotism

EDITOR: Patriotism comes in many forms. It does not belong to one party, president, ideology or form of service to country. In response to Gayle Kozlowski (“The worst presidents,” Letters, Thursday), I want to gently remind that it takes us all to make a “more perfect union,” as stated in our Constitution.

Our beloved son Tim was part of the first generation to volunteer for military service right after 9/11. Unfortunately, he was killed in action on

Aug. 25, 2005, somewhere on the border between Iraq and Syria on his fifth deployment in the storied 3rd Battalion 75th Ranger Regiment. Tim was proud to serve his country, and we honor his commitment to this day, no matter what the personal cost to us as a family. He also happened to be a Democrat.

Tim’s cousins continue to serve in the Army, Air Force, Navy and Coast Guard. Their political viewpoints cover a wide spectrum. For them, political opinion is or should always be secondary to duty.

Service to country is important in helping to redefine us across many self-imposed boundaries. Perhaps we need to reconsider national required service of some kind. We certainly need the good will engendered. I suspect Tim would heartily agree.

MARY SHEA

Sonoma

Paying a fair share

EDITOR: When I read Bill Skoonberg’s comments (“The solar imbalance,” Letters, Nov. 21), I felt dismayed that he thinks I, having just managed to afford a solar installation, am underpaying for using the electrical grid. Many people are trying to save money as PG&E costs increase almost daily (or so it seems) while also doing something environmentally responsible.

I have paid for more than 50 years to use the grid, and now I need a little break. I guess Skoonberg believes I have not paid enough in electrical costs. It is a shame he doesn’t realize that those with solar are not underpaying, but many have paid their share to maintain the grid — and still do. They also are trying to help the environment.

E.L. HARDIN

Santa Rosa

Solutions start at home

EDITOR: Covering the pages of newspapers everywhere we read about the world’s problems daily. How do we begin to solve world problems such as global warming, pollution, poverty, unemployment, health care, crumbling infrastructure, lawlessness, discrimination, racism and extreme politics? They’re unsolvable, I say, until we start solving these same issues in Sonoma County.

BILL KRUMBEIN

Santa Rosa

Let locals decide

EDITOR: The Sonoma Developmental Center’s land belongs to the state. But isn’t “the state” all of us who live in it and pay taxes to keep it going? Are we not equal stakeholders, and should we not have as much say in decisions as state representatives?

The state’s position is that it has the final say. It’s also been decreed by the state that it alone decides the criteria for what the land use must be. These conditions are that it must produce revenue; it must include housing; and some of it must be open for public use or preservation. Thus, the state, not the public, dictated the rules of the game and how it must be played.

I maintain that the Sonoma Developmental Center land belongs to no one entity but to all who live in this area of Sonoma County, including its wildlife. We are the ones who live here, see it all the time and have gratefully taken its bounty — clean air, fresh water and diverse nature. Our voices should have as much standing as those of the Legislature and its administrators. Those voices should not take precedence over ours, and we all should be considered the holders (not the owners) of this land.

WILL SHONBRUN

Boyes Springs

World in peril

EDITOR: We Americans have more than enough to keep us awake at night — anti-

vaxers and the pandemic, violent school board meetings, threats against elected officials, members of Congress threatening other members, loss of jobs, inflation, wildfires and air pollution, floods, immigration, electoral corruption, Republicans living in a fantasy world where facts are negotiable and climate change, to name a few. But of all these issues, two are conspicuous: electoral corruption and climate change.

Ron Cope said it well: “Wake up, America. Our democracy is very fragile” (“Democracy in peril,” Letters, Nov. 16). If we do not prevent gerrymandering, voter suppression tricks and packing the electoral process with Donald Trump loyalists, democracy as we know it will disappear. Yes, it can happen here. We must pass a voting rights bill.

It’s obvious that if the nations of the world continue to refuse to commit to specific, measurable actions to reverse climate change, the majority of humans alive today will live out their lives in increasingly miserable conditions, and those not yet born will have no world of their own. Homo sapiens will be just another extinct species. Nothing else matters.

GENE A. HOTTEL

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.