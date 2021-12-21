Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

For liberty, vaccinate

EDITOR: When anti-vaxxers challenged the smallpox vaccine mandates in the early 20th century, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected any notion that the Constitution recognizes a right to refuse a mandated vaccine. In Jacobson v. Massachusetts, the court stated:

“Real liberty for all could not exist under the operation of a principle which recognizes the right of each individual person to use his own … regardless of the injury that may be done to others.”

Using the Constitution to rationalize selfish beliefs is unpatriotic. If you want real liberty for all, go get vaccinated.

NATHANIEL RAFF

Ukiah

Trash-clogged creeks

EDITOR: I walk the creek paths off of Fulton and Guerneville roads daily and am distressed by the amount of garbage caught in the thick weeds and tree branches along the creeks. Since the big storm in October, the amount of garbage in and around the creeks is ridiculous. Which government department is responsible for keeping creeks free of debris? If money and/or manpower is the reason for not cleaning this up, perhaps a call for volunteers to help would be worth a try. It is really an embarrassment that these beautiful creeks are choked with weeds and trash.

IRENE AYERS

Santa Rosa

Myopic water plan

EDITOR: Groundwater regulations are about to be imposed. I went to the first meeting, and several after, concerning the Santa Rosa Plain. We were told everything was open for debate and ideas were welcome, but the reality is once the investigation committee was established, they were going to mostly find ways to pay for the involvement of various agencies, i.e. bill and regulate well owners, without addressing the elephant in the room — climate change and agriculture (vineyard use).

So, the unlucky people living on top of the water will pay for using their wells, but the watershed, which is every drop of water that falls and might replenish supplies, will be exempt.

We have paved over places where water used to percolate down to the water table and shipped all the sewage system waste to The Geysers. That loss is exempt from study or fees.

Water that would have run down the hills now feeds thousands of acres of vineyard and is exempt because they are not physically in the Santa Rosa Plain, even though that water is a loss to ground replenishment.

What you are left with are a few thousand people who will have to cut their use as everyone else goes about business as usual. So much for public input.

KAREN NORMAN-BOUDREAU

Sebastopol

Care for children

EDITOR: With abortion rights on the chopping block and about to be blocked in a large part of the country, something is missing from the discussion by both sides. No one seems concerned about the welfare of the children who now must be born.

There is no interest in the care and nurturing of children, including but not only those born to young women and girls who are the victims of rape, often by a family member, or to single mothers working low-paying jobs, who without a doubt love their children but are hard put to provide for them.

Many of those who oppose abortion object to universal health care as socialism, to child care tax credits and state-funded early childhood education programs as creating a welfare state.

In the end, if you get pregnant, you better have your child, but don’t expect help with prenatal and postnatal heath care if you don’t have insurance. Don’t expect any help with day care expenses for your child if you work. Don’t expect your child to get a boost toward a good education. Our society doesn’t care. Once your child is born, she or he is your problem, not ours.

JAMES ALLEN

Santa Rosa

No trust, no unity

EDITOR: Sunday’s Close to Home article tells a lot about the board of trustees of the West Sonoma County Union High School District (“A plea for unity in west county”). Unity would have been choosing a new trustee from Forestville, not Sebastopol. Unity would have been being honest about choosing a new school name. Unity would have been canceling the recent board meeting because of the power outage that prevented most of the El Molino area from attending. Unity would have been refraining from making snide remarks about the lawsuit.

They are called trustees for a reason — people can trust them. Newsbreak, we do not trust them.

GARY HARRIS

Forestville

Keep solar incentives

EDITOR: In this time of climate change disasters, we should be looking to increase rooftop solar rather than discourage it with extra fees.

Beyond the big picture advantages of clean renewable energy, adding solar has many benefits for homeowners. PG&E’s website lists benefits of going solar. It reduces monthly bills, improves home resale value, is an investment lasting up to 25 years, reduces carbon footprints and helps California reduce fossil fuel use.

Utility customers without solar also benefit. Increased solar reduces the need for utilities to build additional power plants. These plants cost millions of dollars to build, and that cost gets passed on to the customers.

Let’s go solar for a better future.

PAUL WEBER

Petaluma

