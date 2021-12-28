Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Women at risk

EDITOR: The one true consequence of overturning Roe v. Wade is that it will reduce women to chattel. For the approximately 40 years of childbearing age, women will be vulnerable to their lives being disrupted at any time by an unwanted pregnancy.

A woman who finds out six months into her pregnancy that her fetus’s brain will never develop must continue to carry that fetus for another three months. Young girls will have to defer plans for school or career. Families who cannot afford to feed the children they have will be forced to add another, putting undue emotional and financial burden on them.

What about the children? UNICEF shows that of 38 advanced countries for which data was compiled in a range of wellness markers, the United States was No. 36 in child well-being. That is how committed we are to taking care of babies.

Let’s move toward a more perfect nation. Let’s love and cherish the children we have and help families acquire the emotional, physical and financial means necessary to take care of them. Let’s leave the responsibility of the unborn to the women who carry them.

KATHY CROWLEY

Petaluma

Incomplete history

EDITOR: I recently explored the historical exhibits at the Sonoma Mission and Sonoma State Historic Park. Although they were interesting, the displays say that “Indian labor” was used at the mission but fail to explain that this was more akin to slavery than employment.

Near starvation due to white settlers interfering with their traditional hunting and gathering led countless native people to the missions, where they were baptized in a language they didn’t understand. They were not told that this baptism committed them to a lifetime of unpaid labor. Soldiers were kept for the purpose of rounding up Indians and returning them to the mission if they tried to return to their villages.

The displays refer to the early 1800s as the “golden age” of the Californios. Not to mention that this was the age of genocide for Native Americans is grossly insensitive. Why are there such extensive historical exhibits about a small number of white settlers without mentioning that they caused the deaths of tens of thousands of Native Americans?

For historical accuracy the exhibits within the mission and state historic park buildings should reflect the true history of all of those who lived here.

MATT METZLER

Sonoma

County’s shameless sale

EDITOR: So, now we finally find out how Sonoma County washed its hands of the Chanate Road property: by selling to an accused slumlord with a dubious background in property (“Developer’s real estate dealings weren’t vetted,” Wednesday). Wow. No vetting before selling this beautiful property; just how stupid can they all be? I, for one, will remember this and the many other screw-ups by this Board of Supervisors when the members come up for reelection. They have no shame, and they do not deserve our votes.

FRANK ZWOLINSKI

Santa Rosa

Driving distractions

EDITOR: Although hanging air fresheners are usually small and only dangle from the rearview mirror, if it is objectively reasonable for a police officer to believe an air freshener obstructs or reduces a driver’s view, the driver may be cited under the California Vehicle Code. In Minneapolis, a police officer was convicted of manslaughter for shooting and killing a driver pulled over because of an air freshener.

I don’t have words to say how sorry I am for everyone involved in this incident and for all the other people who have been pulled over and cited for driving with 3 inches of scented cardboard. They paid a fine, got points on their license, and their insurance went up for using a product that is sold openly in gas stations, drugstores and convenience stores.

Using a handheld cellphone rightly constitutes distracted driving. Why then is it that drivers with animals wriggling in their laps or hanging out the window get a pass? The animal in the car is the elephant in the room; we need to talk about it.

SHEILA DICKSON

Santa Rosa

Housing obstacles

EDITOR: There is a lot of drama from our local politicians over the false choice between drought mitigation and expanding housing in Sonoma County (“Council balks at water fee proposal,” Dec. 19). Meanwhile, the county has had decades to explore and regulate composting toilets, graywater systems and permitting tiny homes. These ideas are not new.

A decade ago, Sonoma County permitting forced a friend to dismantle her composting toilet. Around the same time, Penny Livingston, a superhero of the permaculture movement, was harassed by the county over her graywater system.

Currently, a 70-year-old woman with a state-of-the-art eco-friendly tiny home got fined more than over $10,000 for not having a septic system. Do county regulators have another house for her?

I know of several families who cannot find a place for their tiny homes — mostly due to inability to get a permit. All these folks should be applauded and held up as models for the future of this county. No septics, reused water, smaller housing footprints — think how much water these will save. C’mon, supervisors, get to work.

BRIAHN KELLY-BRENNAN

Sebastopol

