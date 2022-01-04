Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

SDC plans

EDITOR: According to the Sonoma Development Center specific plan FAQS, the Sonoma Complex fires “burned a large portion of the eastern part of the SDC Planning Area east of Railroad Street.” What are state and county agencies doing now to reduce wildfire risks on the acreage at the developmental center? According to the California Government Code, the Department of General Services “will maintain and manage SDC” until the property is developed.

Residents and staff evacuated from Sonoma Developmental Center during the Nuns Fire in 2017. Adding a new road connection to Highway 12, which is part of Alternative B, won’t help 2,000 or more people, not including hotel guests, safely evacuate.

It was mentioned in the plan that buildings were destroyed at the developmental center during the Nuns fire in 2017, and the site “includes areas of Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zones” that must be “addressed through defensive design guidelines and intentional landscape management.” If the state of California and Sonoma County aren’t already exploring “intentional landscape management,” they should develop interim measures now to reduce the risks of wildfires in Sonoma Valley during this planning process. After all, Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed over a billion dollars to fund wildfire resiliency in California.

SHERRY SMITH

Sonoma

Safe parking success

EDITOR: I have been managing a safe parking program at our church for going on six years. In that period we have asked three parkers (two female, one male) to find other accommodations.

Several of our parkers work full time. In two cases, families of four were sleeping in one car. I don’t ask why or how they arrived at the point where they are living out of their car. It’s not me, and I am thankful. I like the people living on our site. They keep an eye on the property and let me know if anything is amiss. They police the bathrooms and the parking lot.

The proposed safe parking site in Sebastopol will provide a secure location for parkers, along with sanitation facilities. It will have security for the parkers. There is an application process and rules and guidelines to follow. Being close to services and shopping centers reduces traffic. The goal of these programs is to provide a safe location and to assist in finding permanent housing. Concerns are expected, maybe friendship also.

GARY BACHELOR

Sebastopol

A worse idea

EDITOR: The headline on Nicholas Goldberg’s Dec. 23 column, “Speaker Donald Trump — Is there a worse idea?” was hysterically funny and unspeakably frightening at the same time. Reasonable people recognize that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former Speakers Sam Rayburn, Tip O’Neill, Newt Gingrich and, undoubtedly, James K. Polk and Henry Clay, are/were all well-spoken, intelligent people and have/had no need to cover their inadequacies and insecurities by desperately proclaiming themselves to be “stable geniuses.”

Trump as speaker? God forbid! Referring to Trump’s grammar in particular, researchers in Carnegie Mellon University’s Language Technologies Institute reported that the man don’t talk too good. The institute found that the 2016 presidential candidates of both parties used words and grammar typical of students in grades 6-8, “though Donald Trump tends to lag behind the others.” So to answer the headline’s question, “Is there a worse idea?” Hell yes, Trump as president again.

However, as one letter blindly stated, “I voted for Donald Trump. And I would again.” Which proves that some folks don’t recognize a dictator wannabe when they see one. Let’s pray wiser heads protect American democracy and keep the toxic and corrupt former president out of Washington politics at all costs.

BOB CANNING

Petaluma

Don’t go, Joe

EDITOR: Laura Gonzalez makes a very good case for why Sen. Joe Manchin should be a Republican (“Manchin should join GOP,” Letters, Wednesday). While I agree with her that he is a disgrace, I pray that he does not switch parties, because there are four little words that fill my heart with fear and loathing. Those words are “Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.”

NANCY J. FLOM

Petaluma

Stop the utilities

EDITOR: PG&E and the California Public Utilities Commission want to make rooftop solar unaffordable by charging new solar users fees averaging $684 per year and slashing the solar credit by 80%. They also want to reduce the number of years that existing solar users can stay on their current net metering program from 20 years to 15 years. The utilities are doing this to perpetuate a self-serving, monopolistic and outdated for-profit model.

At the CPUC hearing, there were approximately 125 commenters. Many are owners and employees of solar installation companies. They pleaded with the CPUC to reject this proposal, as it will destroy their business and the jobs of approximately 70,000 Californians.

It appears that the CPUC will approve this proposal, and new rates will go into effect as soon as March. Gov. Gavin Newsom has not picked a side in this battle. Yet he has the ability and responsibility to keep California’s clean, renewable energy policy on track and working in the public interest. Please express your opposition to the governor before the CPUC votes on Jan. 27.

JOEL CHABAN

Gualala

