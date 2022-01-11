Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

At a breaking point

EDITOR: I had planned to go to work Sunday, although I wasn’t scheduled. My colleagues and our patients are suffering through the worst period in my 40 years as a nurse. I know this, yet I couldn’t make myself go in.

I had been off the past two weeks, enjoying a treasured visit from my sons. During this time, I slept without waking in the night to endlessly replay scenes from my workday. It was a visit to the time before COVID-19, when I loved my job and was able to separate it from my actual life.

I am exhausted by the unrelenting trauma of our time. Others have it far worse than I do. Many are opting out, quitting or changing jobs to find a better work/life balance. Large numbers of health care professionals are leaving. It’s too hard, and the trauma has gone on for too long.

I won’t leave — yet. But I can no longer sacrifice my well-

being for the sake of others who will not do the barest minimum to protect themselves. I will work when I can and try to forgive myself when I can’t.

STEPHANIE ADAMS

Petaluma

Beware of boondoggles

EDITOR: Beware bamboozling boondoggling bureaucratic balderdash benefiting bureaucratic bamboozlers.

Santa Rosa and Sonoma County taxpayers are exploited and victimized by local bureaucrats’ bamboozling and boondoggling. Local “legal graft” land sharking costs taxpayers millions of dollars while bureaucrats pad their pensions.

Bamboozle is to deceive, to confuse, frustrate or throw off thoroughly or completely by underhanded methods.

Boondoggle is to waste money or time on unnecessary or questionable projects.

Think boondoggle SMART Express, boondoggle Courthouse Square, boondoggle Sears building, and now Santa Rosa City Council members bamboozling for as much money as Sonoma County Board of Supervisors bamboozlers.

Now, after years of telling Roseland residents there will be a library at the Roseland Village Shopping Center, bought for millions with taxpayer funds, there is a bait and switch in play. On Tuesday, the city of Santa Rosa is going to try to spend millions of taxpayer funds to buy more land a mile and a half south for a library.

Also, houses will be demolished there while we are in a “housing crisis.”

Always remember, beware bamboozling boondoggling bureaucratic balderdash benefiting bureaucratic bamboozlers. Plus hold on to your wallets around local government officials “here to help.”

DUANE DE WITT

Santa Rosa

Look beyond race

EDITOR: I read about the resignation of Lorena Gonzalez from the state Assembly (“Lawmaker quits to head union,” Jan. 4). What made me sad was her quote at the end of the article: “I hope to God (my replacement) will be a Latina.” Imagine if the quote was, “I hope to God (my replacement) will be a white male.”

Racism and prejudicial attitudes are not isolated to whites. There is just as much reverse discrimination and prejudice going around. Someday we will all learn to look past the wrapping paper God gave us on our bones and see the soul within.

ANISA THOMSEN

Petaluma

Awaiting accountability

EDITOR: If Donald Trump was strong enough to admit his 2020 defeat, there would be no need for a Jan. 6 committee to investigate what happened, and if he didn’t intend to disrupt the congressional proceeding of counting electoral votes, he would have chosen a different day for his Stop the Steal rally.

Republicans in Congress have been shifting blame to Speaker Nancy Pelosi for not ordering Capitol Police to prepare for an insurrection. Before Jan. 6, 2021, our country was ready to repel foreign invasions of our Capitol. The idea that our Capitol would be invaded by supporters of a man who had taken an oath to “preserve, protect and defend” our Constitution caught everyone by surprise. Imagine the political firestorm that would erupt if Pelosi suggested the Capitol be hardened to repel an insurrection inspired a Republican president.

A year later, the former president keeps repeating that he won, although he can’t produce proof. Everyone else would love to move on, but he won’t stop, which has the country on the verge of civil war. When will he be held accountable for putting 330 million American lives in danger by demanding loyalty to him over country?

D.C. GALLOWAY

Sebastopol

A faulty premise

EDITOR: Leo Lane wrote that despite an “impressive list” of corrupt lawbreaking by Donald Trump, neither the Russia investigation nor two impeachments “found sufficient evidence to overturn the 2016 election” (“Time to prosecute,” Letters, Jan. 3).

Set aside his incorrect conclusion about the adequacy of evidence and note that the premise of the statement is faulty: Overturning the 2016 election was never an achievable goal of the investigations of Trump. The purpose was to uphold the rule of law, not to overturn the election. It’s important to hold everyone, even the powerful who break the law, accountable.

Lane’s final conclusion is even more troubling. He says that if Trump is held accountable for his morally corrupt leadership, so should leaders who oversee jurisdictions with high crime rates. It’s intellectually bankrupt and probably hyperpartisan whataboutism to conflate rule of law accountability of Trump with accountability for leaders who oversee jurisdictions with crime.

The facts: Trump was a morally corrupt leader. The American system of justice should hold him accountable.

SARAH J. PHILLIPS

Santa Rosa

