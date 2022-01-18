Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Reconsider pot taxes

EDITOR: I want to voice my support for local cannabis growers, farmers and businesses in their efforts to lower taxes and fees on marijuana. These people are simply trying to succeed and make a living. Let’s help that happen. The days of “Reefer Madness,” with the stigma associated with pot, are over.

In 2016, a majority of Sonoma County voters approved bringing recreational marijuana out of the shadows and into the legal sunlight. For decades, pot has been grown in this county — and it will continue to be. It’s time for our leaders to reevaluate the taxes and fees set on the cannabis industry, bring these amounts into line with reality, and keep pot off the black market.

MARSHA TAYLOR

Santa Rosa

A double standard?

EDITOR: So, let me get this straight, performing arts venues in the county are forbidden from operating with more than 50 patrons indoors, yet “places of worship” have no such restrictions (“30 day ban ordered on large gatherings,” Jan. 11). This may sound snarky (and it probably is), but can someone point out to me what is the difference? People gather in a common space to connect, hear engaging stories and share unifying, and often inspiring, communal experiences that celebrate humanity. I am all for doing everything we can to protect our collective health, but this reeks of a blatant double standard.

STEVEN DAVID MARTIN

Artistic director, Raven Players

Healdsburg

Roots of an outage

EDITOR: The drunken driver who crashed into a power pole near Forestville caused hardship for many people (“Crash takes out power to 12,611,” Jan. 9). The loss of power across a wide swath of the Russian River and the coast endangered many people who no longer had internet or phone service. His “accident” also caused thousands of dollars of losses in missed revenue as businesses had to close, as well as ruined food at restaurants and delis.

But the drunken driver wasn’t the only cause of these losses. We need to ask PG&E some serious questions: Why was power for more than 10,000 customers along the river and the coast funneled through a single piece of equipment? Why was this important piece of equipment placed at the bottom of a steep hill, when this location is widely known for out-of-control wrecks? Most importantly, why did PG&E repair the equipment at the same location instead of moving it to a safer place?

MARK BURCHILL

Bodega Bay

The fix is voting

EDITOR: Richard R. Norgrove’s letter was interesting (“The brewing battle,” Jan. 7). I take his point. But “war” is a strong word for what’s happening, because, as noted by Edward Bulwer-Lytton almost two centuries ago, “the pen is mightier” — except today we can substitute “ballot” for pen.

For nine decades, the right has been on a mission to tear down everything Franklin Roosevelt or progressives accomplished. The right simply cannot tolerate capital being used to help people. After all, their cult chants, “they didn’t earn it.” The fact that trickle-down has never worked, causing the Great Depression and the Reagan recession, doesn’t matter to these folks. Social Security and Medicare do work, and they wish to destroy them.

America has ridden out wars, depressions, assassinations and even ignoble presidents, starting with the “Trail of Tears” chap and culminating with the “drink bleach” fellow. Yet we still survive after 230-plus years. The system works.

The right votes. It’s time again for the left to believe in the Constitution. Believe in the process. The fix is our votes, lots of them. Stand up for your beliefs. Time to install the adults again.

BOB MARKETOS

Petaluma

A lack of perspective

EDITOR: I found the attempt to compare the Black Lives Matter movement to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection lacking in perspective (“Anniversary nears,” Letters, Jan. 2). Comparing five deaths on Jan. 6 to nine in Black Lives Matter demonstrations shows no awareness of dimensions.

While there were an estimated 2,000 rioters on Jan. 6, Black Lives Matter demonstrations in 2020 happened in just about every major U.S. city and involved a low estimate of 15 million people — including a march of 25-50 people (my estimate) in Cotati.

Of the looting and violence with Black Lives Matter, most was by people taking advantage of the chaos, and it was antithetical to the movement. Police were largely offensive against the demonstrators.

On Jan. 6, the police were in a defensive position. During the insurrection, about 140 officers were injured. Many are dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder, and some are still healing from their wounds.

One-hundred and forty-seven Republican members of Congress voted against certification of Joe Biden as president, with many still refusing to acknowledge his legitimacy. There is one thing the Black Lives Matter movement has in common with the Jan. 6 insurrection. Both movements are still alive.

JON WOBBER

Cotati

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.