Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Why we walked out

EDITOR: On Jan. 14, students at West County High School walked out of class in opposition to the school board’s decision to restore the name Analy. More than 300 students in their West County and Liger gear walked out of their third period classes to show their support for the West County name.

It was the second walkout since the board’s Dec. 1 decision to revert to Analy, spurred on by the board’s refusal to put rebranding on the agenda for its Dec. 15 or Jan. 19 meetings and its refusal to listen to the students’ voices.

Even in the face of COVID-19 and a new county health mandate, students were socially distanced as speeches were given in the square, as they chanted through the Barlow and chalked the West County Union High School District office with “Save Westco” sentiments. After the students walked out, the West County campus was said to be a ghost town.

For students, the West County name signifies a beginning, a reconciliation after Analy and El Molino high schools were lost during the consolidation, and losing it meant losing another community as well.

DYLAN PEÑA PÉREZ

Forestville

and KATIEANN NGUYEN

Santa Rosa

Yes, gray matters

EDITOR: As always, Gaye LeBaron cleverly and with her unique originality focuses on a point that might have slipped through our awareness gaps (“Call to examine wardrobes — and consciences,” Jan. 16).

Her concern about the impact of microaggressions in today’s political climate is certainly relevant. On the other hand, the expression “gray matters” can and does refer to another message: that of the real presence in society of ageism.

Just as Black Lives Matter calls out the marginalizing of members of the Black community, gray matters says that we of a certain age should also be considered and respected, regardless of race, ethnicity or political views. I say, wear the sweatshirt, Gaye!

ANN SEBASTIAN

Santa Rosa

A risky proposition

EDITOR: Karen Fitzgerald’s suggestion that Jan. 6 rioters should be subjected to 120 hours of lessons in cultural competency is fun to imagine until you realize that “education” so conceived is nothing more than indoctrination and can cut both ways (“Education for rioters,” Letters, Jan. 15).

The Communist Party of China has utilized “re-education” camps for generations now. Using “education” as punishment or forced corrective is itself a corruption of the concept of education and wholly indicative of an oppressive state.

Perhaps if American liberals (and conservatives) had a more complete historical understanding of how facile solutions to complex problems have led to totalitarianism, some of the polarization that everyone complains about could be abated.

I’d rather not have to choose between mob rule and a totalitarian state.

TOM GLYNN

Santa Rosa

Baseless defamation

EDITOR: For over 1,500 years Jews have suffered from scurrilous libels and resultant persecution. They have been accused of poisoning wells, spreading the plague and ritually sacrificing children. They are blamed for capitalism and communism. They’re depicted as both less than human and powerful puppet masters.

It is no surprise that Israel, the only Jewish nation in the world, is also regularly subjected to baseless defamations. A recent letter (“Desmond Tutu’s greatness,” Jan. 14) keeps up this tradition. While I respect Tutu’s accomplishments, the Nobel Peace Prize does not come with infallibility, and I challenge the accusations of apartheid. Unlike South Africa’s white settlers, Jews predated Arabs in the Holy Land by over 1,000 years. Arab citizens of Israel have full civil rights and are part of the present government.

The root of the conflict and violence is Palestinian refusal to recognize the right of Israel to exist. Unlike the author who refers to the 1967 borders, Palestinian leaders in Gaza and the West Bank deny any Jewish connection to the land and view all of Israel as occupied. They have rejected five past proposals to create a Palestinian state, choosing war and terror instead.

MARK P. RUDOW

Santa Rosa

Hostage to partisanship

EDITOR: It is my observation that how one feels about any particular event or issue depends on which party one belongs too, rather than any objective examination of the facts and circumstances. One’s support for or opposition to any piece of legislation or policy proposal seems to depend solely on which party is doing the proposing.

Sometimes I think that if the Democratic Party suddenly came out against gun control, the Republicans would block any legislation to end restrictions and background checks on gun purchases. Conversely, if Republicans supported women’s right to choose abortion, Democrats would fight for the rights of the unborn.

The political parties no longer care about getting anything done or making this country great. They only care about stopping the other party from advancing its agenda and about making the other party look bad. Just look what Mitch McConnell did to Barack Obama, or what Nancy Pelosi did to Donald Trump. It’s beyond infuriating that petty partisanship is holding us all hostage.

CHRIS WENMOTH

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.