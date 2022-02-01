Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

GOP obstructionism

EDITOR: In your Jan. 20 editorial (“A report card for Biden’s first year”), you cited President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better bill, which is bottled up in the Senate by Democrats Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema” and add that the same two are blocking voting rights legislation.

However, you failed to mention the 50 Republican senators who refuse to compromise on virtually everything Democrats propose. Or the 19 Republican-

controlled states that have passed legislation to suppress voting rights and even overturn the results of elections they don’t win.

And how about their “stalwart effort to make sure that the most important thing was that President Biden didn’t get anything done,” as the president said in his Jan. 19 news conference? Remember Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s proclamation last year that 100% of his party’s focus is on “stopping” Biden?

Obstructionism is actually the GOP’s entire program. In the last presidential election, they didn’t even have a platform, nothing to support. They make no positive proposals in federal or state legislatures. Their sole purpose is to block Biden and the Democrats. Total negativity. Without their unrelenting oppositional solidarity, Manchin and Sinema wouldn’t matter. But the mainstream news media largely ignore this. I expect better from The Press Democrat.

JIM LOBDELL

Santa Rosa

A true ‘mitzvah’

EDITOR: As the daughter of a Holocaust survivor, I read with interest Kerry Benefield’s Wednesday column regarding the Stolpersteine Project in Germany (“Woman honors German family displaced by Nazis”). I too have been to my father’s hometown of Breisach, Germany, where the people of that small town honored survivors and their families with warm, caring interest and support. Stolpersteine (stumbling stones) were placed in front of my grandparents’ home, recognizing the sacrifice and pain they felt when forced to leave their home, business, friends and life in Germany, the country they loved.

By recognizing these survivors, the members of these communities are doing a true mitzvah, a good deed. The memories of the pain and atrocities felt by all people at that time must be kept alive by our country as well as European countries.

ELLEN BREISACHER

Santa Rosa

A gifted officer

EDITOR: Years ago, as a Child Protective Services worker focusing on child victims of sexual abuse, I had the good fortune to collaborate with Dave Edmonds on several cases. I knew then he was a uniquely gifted law enforcement officer. He was kind, sensitive and patient with these frightened little kids. He was equally talented at getting confessions from perpetrators, thus sparing victims from a court ordeal. I’m so glad he’s running for sheriff. I hope he wins, and I will ask everyone I know to vote for him.

KERRY LOCKLEAR

Healdsburg

‘Star Trek’ foreign policy

EDITOR: Every day there’s another news story about how we’re playing chicken on the high seas and in the air with Russia and China. Are we headed to war with one or both of these countries? All three of us are nuclear powers. Are we going to sign a gentlemen’s agreement not to use nuclear weapons? What would that kind of war look like?

“Star Trek,” season 1, episode 23, was about two planets that had been at war for millenniums. They had established a form of civilized warfare where they had computer-simulated attacks. After an attack a certain number of their population, drawn by lottery, had to report to a death chamber. This way property and their form of government weren’t destroyed.

Without resorting to nuclear weapons, will the United States, Russia and China only destroy each other’s ships, aircraft, surface weapons and, of course, military personnel? Especially military personnel.

Just think: We could keep defense job programs working full time, and the manufacturers of casket-size flags and gold and blue stars could continue to make money too.

TEMPLE O. SMITH

Cloverdale

Accounting for fire risk

EDITOR: Your Jan. 21 editorial was spot on (“Developers can’t just brush aside fire risk anymore”). Several court cases have sided with challengers of project approvals because developers’ plans failed to provide for safe fire evacuations. The attorney general joined the Lake County lawsuit, which argued that many mitigations offered by the developer didn’t ensure safe evacuation on existing road infrastructure.

To be clear, structure hardening, defensible space, vegetation management, undergrounding utilities of a development and more fire stations do not solve safe evacuation of fleeing people. Wildfire is complex.

“The hazards of a wildfire are certainly exacerbated if community residents are unable to evacuate safely due to congested evacuation routes,” the judge wrote in the Guenoc Valley case. Tragically, the state is proposing to weaken 30-year-old fire safe road regulations.

Fire evacuation safety is essential in all land use planning decisions by local jurisdictions and is mandated under state regulations. As the editorial said, “Fire risk and mitigation affect an entire community, not just one piece of developable land.”

Local jurisdictions and the state are responsible for public safety. Period.

MARYLEE GUINON

Freestone

