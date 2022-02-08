Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

A divisive art project

EDITOR: Most people are familiar with the story of the Tower of Babel: “And the Lord said, Behold, the people is one, and they have all one language … let us go down, and there confound their language, that they may not understand one another’s speech.” Now Santa Rosa is experiencing its own Babel moment with its own tower, the Unum (one) sculpture.

The basic concept of this sculpture is absurd. Different languages don’t unite people; they hinder mutual understanding and separate people. What better example than the controversy over which languages are to be included and which to be excluded?

There are thousands of languages in the world, and maybe a hundred used in Santa Rosa. If the advocates of this sculpture want to embody its name of Unum, why would they set up a process designed to exclude the vast majority of these languages? That’s the polar opposite of a unum concept. It’s divisive and arrogant.

If they must have this sculpture, which was not even the first choice in the original preference poll, they should lose the languages. Leave the surface smooth or let the sculptor choose a nonrepresentational texture. Or they could just rename it Babel.

FRED BAUER

Petaluma

Housing and water

EDITOR: Build more housing, and they will come. But there will be drought conditions in the foreseeable future. Are new building standards requiring graywater, toilets with sinks on the box (wash your hands and that water goes to flush)? Nope, and composting toilets still are a no-no, although they use a tiny amount of water and put no strain on sewers and septic systems. Fountains blow water to evaporate, lawns watered everywhere, often with excess water running down sidewalks. Invite more people when we cannot accommodate our agriculture and home/office water supply? Yeah, the economy, the economy. Try making a cup of coffee with hot currency.

WEEDY TUHTANJOSEPH

Sebastopol

A cancerous promise

EDITOR: The Democratic Party has hit a new low, it seems. President Joe Biden is promising to cut cancer deaths in half within 25 years (“Biden aims to halve cancer death rate,” Thursday). How is he going to do that? Is he saying that doctors could have been doing better, they just chose not to? Is he promising scientific advancements that may not come? You can’t just promise scientific advancements that don’t already exist.

And Rep. Mike Thompson is just going right along with it, posting on social media that Biden is going to cut cancer deaths in half. This might be the worst thing I’ve ever heard politicians say. How disgusting to make these promises, knowing that they won’t be in office to be held accountable if it doesn’t happen.

It is incredibly offensive to prey on the emotions of cancer patients and their families. Biden’s not offering the public option that he ran on, he’s not ending support of genocide in Yemen, and he’s not reducing drilling permits, but he wants you to think he’s going to cut cancer deaths in half.

JASON KISHINEFF

American Canyon

Unwarranted attention

EDITOR: The article on the small vaccine-mandate protest smacked too much of both-siderism. (“Saying no to vaccine mandates,” Jan. 31): “Some see (mandates) as a way of beating back the pandemic … while still others see the mandates as an encroachment on an individual’s right to do with their body as they want.”

I think the average reader might be led to believe that, “Gee, each side has a point, and I guess they are equally right since this is a matter of opinion.” What was missing was an unequivocal statement that medical science has shown that vaccines are highly effective and safe. Context is important here. We are talking about a transmissible disease; individual rights aren’t the only concept of freedom, since we also have laws and customs that account for the greater good.

Additionally, I hardly think that a protest with “scores” of people merits coverage on the North Coast page.

I appreciate all the work that you do on this tough subject. I’m just asking for some needed context, since this group is a very small minority and does not merit coverage for views that are harmful to the greater good.

PHILIP SORENSEN

Petaluma

Our resident historian

EDITOR: Having been born and raised in Palo Alto, I grew up believing that the state of California pretty much ended at the Golden Gate Bridge. Until I returned from Colorado in 1992 and settled in Sebastopol, I was unaware of the rich California history contained in Sonoma County.

Thank you, Gaye LeBaron, for your wonderful stories about California Wine Country and for the exciting Sonoma County history from the Gold Rush years to the Bear Republic rebellion, Luther Burbank, Jack London and beyond. Your 65 years of experience and knowledge of Sonoma County history will be truly missed.

C. MIKE SCOFIELD

Sebastopol

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.