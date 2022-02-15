Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Bring Nubbins home

EDITOR: We have lived on Railroad Avenue in Sonoma since 1985, and we know our neighbors, both human and animal. Nubbins the cat has been a part of our Railroad Avenue family since the fall of 2017 (“Cat’s return still in limbo,” Feb. 5). We’ve watched her play with the young girls down the street, snuggle in a warm cat house on a neighbor’s porch and stretch in the sun on our driveway.

The Farrells are exceptional pet owners. We have taken care of the Farrells’ cats on numerous occasions over the years. We know, firsthand, that Nubbins was provided with food, water and shelter. We also witnessed the loving care that the Farrells gave Nubbins while pregnant and her newborn kittens, one with a stubby tail like her mom.

We take offense to James Wakefield’s statements about Nubbins’ care, our neighborhood and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office since he was only a guest on Railroad Avenue for five days.

The facts are clear and true: Nubbins deserves to be returned to her legitimate owners and neighborhood.

RICK and ANNE PHILLIPS

Sonoma

Reject vacation rental rules

EDITOR: Sonoma County is at it again — trying to sneak in the back door when the front door is closed. Under the guise of a legitimate coastal plan update, the county is proposing to enact rules, regulations and restrictions on vacation rentals within the coastal zone. Only the California Coastal Commission has such authority.

The 1976 California Coastal Act promotes maximum access to the coast for all Californians regardless of income. Furthermore, it provides that no city or county may adopt or enforce regulations that conflict with the Coastal Act.

I would submit that Sonoma County’s vacation rental policy recommendation, on its face, would violate the Coastal Act. In particular, the onerous property managers' duties and potential liabilities and the annually renewable business license costs. These alone would negatively impact an owner's ability to maintain the affordable housing envisioned by the provisions of the Coastal Act.

If the recommendations are adopted, many owners will face four options: raise prices, rent long term, go underground or sell.

The county’s stated reason/motive for its recommendations: “It is difficult … to monitor if all vacation rental operators are paying the appropriate taxes on rentals.” In short, money. I urge the Coastal Commission to deny certification of all provisions related to vacation rentals.

BARRY HACHMYER

Sebastopol

Voting for Edmonds

EDITOR: To lead an organization with a budget of more than $200 million and a workforce of several hundred you need to be an efficient communicator. To be an effective police officer you must be a great communicator. After an extensive one-on-one Zoom chat with Dave Edmonds, a candidate for Sonoma County sheriff, I can honestly say here is a police officer and leader who can communicate. His communication skills, verbal and written, are impressive. He enjoys people and listens carefully. He answers the questions that are asked and does not deflect to his comfort zone. I will be voting for Dave Edmonds for sheriff in June.

RICHARD GULSON

Santa Rosa

Two tiers at Amy’s

EDITOR: I’ve been a line worker in production at Amy’s Kitchen Santa Rosa for 17 years and what Noe Mojica omitted is just as important as what he said (“Amy’s Kitch gave me a chance,” Close to Home, Feb. 2). He didn’t say that for many of us monthly health care premiums are over $300, and we all make less than $25 per hour. He didn’t say that the company has been cited by Cal/OSHA for safety and health violations. He didn’t say his compensation and insurance is far better than ours because he’s a manager, or that he’s the one who hired the anti-union consultants and is forcing us to sit through their propaganda meetings.

Lastly, Mojica said “there’s a union campaign against us.” The workers of Amy’s Kitchen are the union, and we’re not doing this because we’re against the company. We just want the success of Amy’s Kitchen to be our own.

MARIA SANCHEZ

Santa Rosa

Pay RP teachers more

EDITOR: There are some grossly underpaid teachers in a local district my son attends. The dismissive treatment of the fine Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District teaching staff and their reasonable request for pay parity is so disappointing. The request for the big percentage jump in pay by the union is to just catch up with median local teacher pay and years of being left behind.

Yes, there needs to be layoffs in the superintendent’s staff to cover it, as it should be. Get a superintendent who can handle the job solo, without needing to hire more to cover their work.

Where is the news coverage of this mistreatment of our local teaching staff by the entrenched system? Instead of starting with basic and fair matching salaries for teachers and seeing what is left over for the superintendent and their aides, they give the leftovers to the teachers and keep full staff at the top, not where it engages with students.

The pay offer won’t even keep up with inflation. Sad. Everyone, call or email and tell them to pay fair. And, yes, lay off nonstudent-contact low-value-added staff to make money for teachers.

TONY MARTIN

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.