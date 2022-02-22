Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Show some understanding

EDITOR: Heroes are flawed beings. Dr. Sundari Mase is one of my heroes. Throughout this pandemic, she has exhibited courage, intelligence and grace in the face of vitriol and blame. I can only imagine the toll it’s taken on her.

Most have appreciated her principled stands on behalf of public health, which is what she was educated and hired to do. Others, including some elected officials and business leaders, have undermined her decisions, challenged her integrity and bullied her.

Against all this — along with death threats — Mase has stood strong for what have proven to be the right courses of action and protected our lives. She has likely saved your life and mine. Think about that.

Instead of gratitude, she gets a late-in-the-game news article that sets off the social media crazies and quotes her new boss throwing her under the bus (“Health officer arrested in 2020,” Feb. 19). Not an ounce of compassion to be found.

Driving while intoxicated is a serious matter. Mase is an imperfect person like the rest of us, and she’s gotten help. This incident doesn’t reflect on her professionalism or ability to continue doing her thankless, but vitally important job.

There are real villains out there. She isn’t one of them. Can we not be better human beings ourselves and show some understanding?

SHERI CARDO

Petaluma

Getting county plan right

EDITOR: There have been many mistakes in downtown planning over the years. It’s time to get it right. Supervisors David Rabbitt and Lynda Hopkins should be thanked, not chided to “get on board” for asking for more information before deciding to support a purchase agreement for the Sears site to build a new administration center (“Downtown is the right spot for new county offices,” Editorial, Feb. 13).

It should be clarified the supervisors were given a “conceptual plan” and a promise of a “high level” financing plan at a future meeting. The estimated annual cost for the administration center is $39 million to $55 million, with an unspecified term.

In addition to 779 parking spaces on site, the county would lease more than 1,000 parking spaces from Santa Rosa Plaza and the city. Apparently, approximately 411 of them would be used for fleet vehicles. Is this the best use of downtown parking, and does this advance the more pedestrian-, bicycle- and transit-friendly environment desired?

Creating a safe, convenient and desirable connection between SMART and the county offices is at this point “conceptual.” Having the county employment base downtown is an opportunity worth working with, but getting the right jobs, functions and activities downtown is critical to ensuring this opportunity contributes to creating the vibrant urban core with housing, shopping, dining and the arts that we all hope it will become.

DAVID WOLTERING

Santa Rosa

Full speed ahead

EDITOR: Enough with the flat Earth society. Full speed ahead with the Rainier Avenue extension here in Petaluma (“Opponents of Rainier crossing step up efforts,” Feb. 19). Many of us are tired of wasting time, gas and pollution sitting in our cars for 30 to 40 minutes trying to cross town at certain times of the day.

XAVIER DE LA PRADE

Petaluma

Cruz Reynoso’s legacy

EDITOR: I was very pleased to see the article regarding Gov. Gavin Newsom’s nomination of Patricia Guerrero to the state Supreme Court (“Judge could be first Latina on state high court,” Feb. 16).

I realize that Latina indicates a female nominee, but I was hoping there would be a mention of Cruz Reynoso, the first Latino nominated to the California Supreme Court in 1981. Sadly, he died in 2021, and I know how proud he would be of Guerrero, as he taught law and strongly encouraged other Latinos to choose law as their career.

His similar background to Guerrero, as a child of migrant workers and his strong belief in the American judicial system and desire to ensure access to all Americans, was an inspiration to all who knew him. I feel fortunate to have been his secretary when he was director of California Rural Legal Assistance in San Francisco, with two of our 12 field offices located in Santa Rosa.

PATRICIA KOCHER

Petaluma

Becoming another city

EDITOR: Kimberly Grace Thatcher’s Close to Home column is so right on (“I stayed, but my neighborhood is fading away,” Feb. 19). Charming neighborhoods are slowly eroding, being eradicated by city folks who moved to the river, presumably to leave the busy, bustling life behind and experience country living — then promptly installing swimming pools in spite of, as you reported on Feb. 15, “Drought worst in 1,200 years.” How is a permit even allowed?

Trees are cut, destroying habitat. Fences are erected, shutting out wildlife and blocking sunlight. The homes adjacent to me have constructed fences. Actually, I live between two “forts” to protect the neighboring inhabitants from that wildlife and whatever else they fear.

Wake up, Sonoma County, because we may soon become another city — cement, fences, etc. Our supervisors and Permit and Resource Management Department have got to stop the destruction of our towns.

GAIL CULVERWELL

Guerneville

Presidents Day cartoon

Editor: The PD’s political cartoon for Monday, Presidents Day, was very appropriate. It accurately befits the current occupant of the White House. May God save our Republic.

FRANK HUFNAGEL

Petaluma

