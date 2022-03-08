Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Justice for Ukraine

EDITOR: It is my hope that governments opposing the Russian invasion of Ukraine will be able to seize a sizable proportion of the billions stashed by Russian oligarchs outside their country. Under U.S. law, their hard assets (e.g., yachts, planes, real estate) could be sold at auction with the profits going into the government’s coffers, or they could be repurposed (e.g., converting a seized private jet into a government jet). However, I strongly believe all of the hard assets and the value of their private accounts should be sold and allocated 100% to rebuilding Ukraine.

BRIAN ERWIN

Santa Rosa

Still a democracy

EDITOR: David Kortes wrote that he is “very concerned about our world and country” (“Are things better?” Letters, Thursday). The previous president tried to destroy the very democracy most of us hold so dear and so many fought and died for. No doubt these are difficult times, but at least we are still a democracy. And we have a president trying his best to preserve it.

TED HARRIS

Santa Rosa

A misbegotten plan

EDITOR: I think the idea of mortgaging the next generation to move Sonoma County offices downtown is wrong on many counts. The cost, which we know will grow from projected estimates, is already ridiculously high. We have a paid-off campus now, with enough parking and room to gradually replace buildings on site.

The proposed location is too expensive, too obstructive to build and won’t have enough parking. We can easily arrange regular buses from the nearest SMART train station to the existing campus; we don’t have to build near the transit mall.

We already made such a mess of downtown, starting with bisection by Highway 101. The new Courthouse Square is a barren expanse of concrete that isn’t inviting to anyone.

I would rather see a covered corridor knocked through the middle of the mall near the hand statue to connect Railroad Square with the Courthouse Square side of town. We could have farmers markets and other gatherings there, and it would be inclusive and uniting.

Finally, such a big decision — spending over a billion dollars and upending the county for years — should be put to a vote, not decided by a handful of people.

DONNA CHERLIN

Forestville

GOP and Putin

EDITOR: The Western world needs to help defend Ukraine against Vladimir Putin’s savage and self-serving invasion. The least Republicans in the U.S. can do is to support our president at this difficult time. It seems hypocritical for people who support Donald Trump’s sedition and downplay his complicity with Putin to criticize Joe Biden’s sensible, measured response to the situation. Do Republicans support the Russian dictator or our president and NATO? It’s time to stop playing politics and put the good of the people ahead of the ambitions of Trump and his supporters.

NATHANIEL SCOBLE

Santa Rosa

Why people stay

EDITOR: There are many reasons why people move from one state to another. The reasons most often cited in studies are job opportunities or transfers, getting closer to family, retirement and lifestyle changes. Sandy Metzger lets her negative political views skew her assessment of the reasons why 367,299 California residents left the state in 2021 (“Why people leave,” Letters, Feb. 28).

Her ridiculously long list of issues supposedly plaguing the Golden State makes me wonder how I can stand to live here. Maybe it’s because these “suffocating masks and vaccine mandates” actually saved lives, helping California achieve a far better COVID-19 fatality rate than Arizona, Florida or Texas. Or maybe because, unlike in Texas, women in California can decide what is best for their health. Or maybe because our children can learn all aspects of American history, and books are not banned from school libraries.

I wonder why she didn’t mention that California was the state where the most Texans moved to in 2019. The grass is always greener somewhere else.

ERIC SCHLAEPPI

Healdsburg

Coal-powered mail trucks

EDITOR: In the United States, the majority of electricity is generated by fossil fuels, including coal. Therefore, when an electric vehicle is plugged into an outlet, it is burning fossil fuel, including coal. If all U.S. Postal Service trucks were electric, demand on the grid would probably increase the use of coal, because the grid is overwhelmed as is. Either way, when e-vehicles are plugged in, they are burning fossil fuel to charge their batteries.

The grid has to generate electricity from renewable sources before e-vehicles will do any good. Most electricity comes from burning fossil fuels at this time. Electricity is not clean. It does not fall from heaven, it is generated from another energy source — 60%-80% fossil fuels.

Your editorial assumes electricity magically appears at the plug from clean sources (“Postal Service misses a chance to go electric,” Feb. 27). Electricity generation is the largest source of greenhouse gases (unless you include planes, trains, ships and 18-wheeler trucks in the “transportation” category). Electric postal trucks would increase the demand for fossil fuel generation of electricity.

ROGER DELGADO

Sebastopol

