Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Avoid tickets, avoid fines

EDITOR: I heartily disagree with your March 5 editorial (“A traﬃc ticket shouldn’t lead to crushing debt”). Your intro says it all: “For some people a ticket is no more than an annoyance. Pay it, curse yourself for getting caught and move on.” This mentality reeks of Donald Trump’s approach to life — do whatever you want but don’t get caught. This mindset is why we have so many speeders on our highways, and so many crashes with major injuries.

I oﬀer a diﬀerent position: Respect your fellow motorists. Obey the law. Drive the speed limit and save a life.

Urge law oﬃcers to improve enforcement of all driving regulations. The more law oﬃcers educate motorists about road/highway safety, the more people will take driving regulations seriously and adhere to the basic tenets taught in driver’s education.

Tie ticket fines and resulting civil assessments to a violator’s wealth or income level. The wealthier you are, the more you should be fined. That should correct the “annoyance” mentality. Remember, a ticket is about punishment for putting the rest of the driving public at risk, and tickets are meant to correct bad behavior.

BILL PESONEN

Cloverdale

Disrupting progress

EDITOR: Is it any wonder that Donald Trump once said he loves the poorly educated? The failed businessman and successful con artist created a cult of truth-deniers. Recent letters from Trump admirers say President Joe Biden is ruining the economy, can’t control COVID and doesn’t care about workers. This ignores 7 million new jobs in the past year, unemployment down to 3.8% and COVID increasingly under control because of vaccines and mask requirements.

Wait, what about gas prices? Presidents have no means to control the price of gas. What about the costs of food? Presidents did not cause and can’t alone control the global supply chain. Consumers can by ceasing to buy cheap goods from China.

While Biden is not adept at touting his accomplishments, GOP politicians are having no problem taking credit for new state resources they voted against. Ignorance and anger now define the new GOP. A party without a platform can only disrupt progress.

WILLIAM CAMPAGNA

Cotati

Risks of joining the war

EDITOR: My generation supported the International Brigade immortalized by Ernest Hemingway in the Spanish Civil War. They were volunteers from many countries fighting the Nazi-supported Franco regime. Now, Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced a new “international union,” of volunteers to join the fight against Russian aggression. Many U.S. veterans with combat experience are answering his call and planning to enter Ukraine through Poland to join the battle. What a brave and honorable act. Also, a dangerous one; Russia has said they would be treated as mercenaries, thus unprotected. More risky is what happens if a number of our veterans are killed by the Russians. What is our nation’s response going to be?

JON YATABE

Bodega Bay

Battling oppression

EDITOR: Trivializing is a common technique for making oppression sound acceptable. One would not say only a sliver of the city was destroyed or a smidgen of the population killed. Now, a quote from Jim Failor, chief investment officer for Sonoma County’s employee pension fund: “We don’t make investments to benefit some social goal …” (“Smidgen of county funds in Russia,” March 6).

Remember apartheid? We boycotted Bank of America and pressured the UC Board of Regents to shift money from investments in South Africa to investments that would benefit the social goal of humanity — freedom from slavery. The first thing we told a bank when we opened an IRA: not here if you have money in the tobacco industry. Today, companies recommend “green” investments.

And then that whiff of helplessness in the face of mammon: We’d have to fire managers who have done very well. Running drugs is profitable. For hundreds of years, America did well running efficient cotton plantations and literally fought to keep their “investments” in enslaved people.

Malcolm X: “The community in which you spend your money becomes richer and richer.” He wasn’t talking about money only, but your life, your soul. Make a choice where you spend your dollars. Think where your dollars go. For the sake of democracy, think.

MICHELINE JUSTMAN

Santa Rosa

Putin’s apologists

EDITOR: An unwarranted and savage invasion of a freely elected democracy. Cluster bombs and rockets used on innocent civilian targets. A nuclear power plant attacked. Currently more than 2.5 million Ukrainian refugees. Access to power, water and food is being cut off. And this is what Donald Trump says is a “very smart” move by Vladmir Putin?

Tucker Carlson shamelessly claimed we should back Putin’s bloody siege. Mike Pompeo praised Putin as “talented” and “savvy.” Their views and the so-called Americans who blindly follow and endorse these pathetic statements are directly supporting attacks on global democracy. And on the ideals of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness our proud country was founded on.

May I suggest that all the Putin enablers here in the U.S. book the next available flight on Aeroflot to Moscow. And see how wonderful life is in Russia under a brutal dictator. (Spoiler alert — it isn’t) And please take Trump, Carlson, Pompeo and their inane followers along with you.

GREG DUMAS

Sebastopol

