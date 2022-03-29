Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Ruined by growth

EDITOR: Since 1950, as the population of the United States has doubled, the population of Santa Rosa has increased tenfold, and it shows. Santa Rosa now has too little water, congested streets, noisy freeways, crime and strained police and fire departments.

Sonoma County as a whole faces a similar problem to that of Santa Rosa. For example, the unincorporated area of Sonoma County is mandated by the state to build 3,900 new housing units over the next eight years. That’s enough to house 10,000 people, the population of Sonoma. In order to have access to sewer and transportation, the vast majority of these housing units will be built adjacent to existing towns. Not completely jokingly, the county might be better off building another town rather than building housing developments and strip malls on the edges of existing towns.

If we have to build, and by state law we do, then we should build communities that are beautiful, with parks, not tract homes, strip malls, infill apartments, congested streets and freeways, the sad result of too much growth.

DAN ROBERTS

Santa Rosa

A zero-carbon future

EDITOR: Beginning in 2011, scientists began publishing peer-reviewed papers showing that natural gas offered no advantages over coal in slowing global warming. More than 1,500 subsequent research papers followed on the subject, showing beyond all doubt that methane emissions from natural gas recovery and use are a major driver of global warming and perhaps the main cause of the rapid increase in climate disasters we’re witnessing.

Despite this, the oil and gas industry talks about a “lower carbon future,” using natural gas. Natural gas is not a “lower carbon future.” Anyway, we need a zero-carbon future, and we need it now, not in 40 years. Install a heat pump water heater to replace the natural gas one in your garage as a first step.

ANDY FERGUSON

Petaluma

Arming Ukraine

EDITOR: I helped design shoulder-fired, ground- and ship-launched antiaircraft missiles. I know the capabilities and limitations of these systems. The government and the press make a big deal out of the fact that the U.S. is giving Ukraine lots of shoulder-fired weapons. These small, slow missiles have limited range and are useless against a target flying above 20,000 feet.

Contrast this with Patriot missiles that have a range of nearly 100 miles, 80,000 feet altitude and fly at Mach 4. Ukraine needs these missiles to shoot down Russian aircraft and some missiles, even when they are flying in Russian airspace.

Defending against cruise missiles is another matter. Because they fly low to the ground, they can avoid radar detection. The only effective defense is to disable them before they are launched. The Israelis have the technology.

Joe Biden needs to ensure that Ukraine gets the necessary weapons to defend against Russian airplanes and missiles. A bipartisan Congress wants that to happen. Biden and his cronies are engaged in an idiotic debate about what is offensive and defensive. The Ukrainians need any weapon that helps them defend against the Russian onslaught.

MICHAEL BURWEN

Petaluma

Trump and Ukraine

EDITOR: The war in Ukraine would be far worse for its people under a Trump administration. Donald Trump’s relationship with Ukraine was scandalous. He attempted to strong-arm President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to dig up dirt on the Bidens in return for military aid. This damaged American prestige, made Zelenskyy look foolish and made Ukraine look like a tool of the West.

As Russian tanks and troops massed on the border of Ukraine, Trump called Putin a genius, very smart and savvy. He called Joe Biden weak and NATO “not so smart.”

During a Group of Seven meeting, Trump called for Russia to be reinstated and questioned leaders as to why they sided with Ukraine over Russia. After all, Trump told them, “Ukraine is one of the most corrupt countries in the world.” At the Helsinki summit, Trump disavowed the findings of his intelligence agencies, which concluded that Russia had interfered in the 2016 election.

Trump threatened to withdraw from NATO. Those threats weakened the alliance and emboldened Vladimir Putin. A strong NATO is Ukraine’s only chance against Russia.

Trump is using revisionism and twisted logic to paint himself as a friend to Ukraine and foe to Putin. The American people and the world will not be fooled.

KURT DUNPHY

Santa Rosa

Discovering the obvious

EDITOR: We’ve found evidence of war crimes (“Evidence points to war crimes, U.S. says, Thursday). Really? It’s amazing that we have a rule book for times like this. I don’t disagree that there are war crimes. It’s just that I think crossing a border and killing anybody for no good reason is a war crime. If this were a football game, all the refs would be lying around dead on the field, and half the people in the stands would be bleeding. I just wish it didn’t take Sherlock Holmes to figure this stuff out.

BRIAN NARELLE

Rohnert Park

