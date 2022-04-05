Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Water fee ‘pipe dream’

EDITOR: The idea that developer fees will supply more water through conservation is not supported by any factual evidence (“Water fees OK’d for new housing,” Saturday). It is a pipe dream. This dream is based on unsupportable assumptions: e.g., that you only flush your toilet three times a day and that eliminating lawns and other measures will conserve enough water to support thousands of residential units.

Average water use per capita in California is about 100 gallons per day. I believe in conservation. I also believe in developer fees. I do not believe in pipe dreams.

Again, agriculture uses 80% of the available water. What is ag doing to conserve? A 10% reduction of water use by agricultural users (though conservation) would provide enough water for urban use to solve a lot of problems. Tiered water rates with some bite might help with conservation.

ALAN LEVINE

Santa Rosa

Put open space first

EDITOR: Thursday’s article about the Sonoma Developmental Center was disturbing as it shows that the county continues to push forward on massive development that will forever harm the open space and rural heart of Sonoma Valley (“Conflicting plans for old campus”). The public process is failing the people, but those in charge act like they are doing us a big favor.

Over the decades, county officials and the people were unified in a vision for the future of the developmental center land: prioritizing protection of open space and use of the historic campus for health, education and services focused on individuals with developmental disabilities. Never was a whole new town with hotel, subdivision and stores envisioned.

Only during the current rushed planning process has sprawl and developer profits been prioritized. We need affordable housing, but it belongs in existing cities and towns per long-standing voter-backed city-centered growth policies.

It’s time for state representatives to intervene with new legislation to transfer the open space for permanent conservation and prioritize public and nonprofit use of the campus core for those most in need.

TERI SHORE

Sonoma

Fair play is the issue

EDITOR: How Bob Padecky was able to write a long column without once mentioning the issue at hand is beyond me. Resistance to Cardinal Newman’s overwhelming dominance in girls basketball is not, as Padecky says, about “protecting the kids from embarrassment, humiliation and ridicule” (“Success by Newman should not be punished,” March 22). The issue, which he never mentioned, is this: athletes at public schools play for the school located in their neighborhood, section of town or town itself. No so for Cardinal Newman. Do all their athletes live within 10 miles of the school? Do any of their athletes receive scholarships? Are any recruited? The issue is not some warm, fuzzy philosophy about the value of losing in building character. The issue is fair play.

ROYCE QUINN

Petaluma

Trump’s phone calls

EDITOR: So, there is speculation that the previous president used a disposable phone to communicate with his staff and others as the riot in D.C. was underway (“Gap in Trump’s calls on Jan. 6,” Wednesday). Usually, all of a president’s phone calls are preserved as historical records for many reasons.

Also, “burner” phones are occasionally referenced as being used by criminals, usually drug dealers. So then why would the president, leader of the free world, feel obligated to use such a device? Did his phone calls contain information about the ongoing assault and his participation in the planning of it? Or was he making a tee time at Mar-a-Lago?

All sarcasm aside, it looks as if he was hiding his actions from the citizens of this country, like a drug dealer might hide criminal actions from law enforcement. And I bet if you asked him if he used a burner phone, he would probably say, “yeah, so what?” Yeah, so what about all the other laws he’s broken?

In my opinion, our attorney general needs to get aggressive with the ex-president and his unlawful behavior.

KARL REYNOLDS

Santa Rosa

A thoughtful response

EDITOR: Aram L. Bronston’s Close to Home message is the most clear, concise and considered response to the ugly and violent reaction we witnessed at the Oscars ceremony (“Forget ‘the slap,’ learn about alopecia,” Thursday). With a thoughtful, ethical response, he encouraged people to respond intelligently rather than react emotionally. He exposed how this incident could have opened doors to awareness rather than rile up the populace. I hope his message will be picked up by a national news source so Americans can be reminded of what they can be: peaceful and progressive.

WILLIAM CAMPAGNA

Cotati

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.