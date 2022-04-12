Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Dwindling water supply

EDITOR: Despite anxiety about climate change, it seems every proposal to add housing in Sonoma County — affordable or not — studiously avoids mention of drought or the region’s dwindling supply of water.

A ballpark estimate is that each household consumes one-half to a full acre-foot of water annually. In 2019, there were some 190,600 households in Sonoma County. If each used an acre-foot of water, that’s 190,600 acre-feet per year, or nearly 62 billion gallons. Per Sonoma Water, there are 145,413 acre-feet of water in Lake Sonoma — about 47 billion gallons.

Environmental reviews and groundwater laws notwithstanding, it’s hard to recall a county building permit being denied because of its impact on the water supply. The assumption seems to be that water will always be available to meet the needs of additional households, or businesses, and that (insert name of preferred deity) will see to it.

As new developments — from the Sonoma Developmental Center to a neighborhood near you — are proposed and approved, it is clear that growth and profits, not drought, are the reason existing households are harangued to reduce water use by 20% or more. Powerful interests — developers, farmers, vintners, chambers of commerce and the politicians who court them — want that 20% to float their bottom lines.

BOB EDWARDS

Sonoma

Opinions vs. facts

EDITOR: Some Press Democrat readers have written in bemoaning “assaults” on their right to free speech. Free speech is every American’s right. It’s guaranteed in our Constitution. Everyone has a legal right to air their opinions. They do not, however, have the right to express those opinions unopposed.

The right to an opinion comes with the moral responsibility to verify that it’s grounded in fact, not fantasy. Opinions based on lies, false accusations and (my favorites) “alternative facts” proliferate in our land. However impassioned they may be, such opinions should not be given the same credence as those based on truth, verifiable evidence and honest fact-checking. An indefensible opinion should be discounted and denounced, lest it be mistaken for truth. Beliefs based on lies can lead to dangerous actions and poor decisions — think Jan. 6 and COVID.

The attack millions witnessed on our Capitol and democracy on Jan. 6, 2021, was not “legitimate political discourse.” That people died and hundreds were seriously injured is a documented fact. It was sedition incited by the self-serving lies of our former president and his lackeys. No spurious opinion can prove otherwise.

R.W. CAMMOCK

Sebastopol

A wealth of experience

EDITOR: David Rabbitt has been our supervisor in south Sonoma County for the past 12 years. Throughout that time, he has repeatedly reinforced why he is such a great choice for the job. He has worked to get the Petaluma River dredged and the freeway widened to the county line. He brought Sonoma County Human Services to the south county, worked toward increased low-income housing and homeless services, doubled the regional park acreage in our district and worked toward raising the minimum wage in Sonoma County.

Rabbitt serves in leadership capacities and represents our district on a multitude of state, regional and county boards — valuable experience that other candidates don’t have. As a trained architect, he has an educated perspective on land use and structures that other candidates don’t have. As our supervisor during the 2017 and 2019 fires and evacuations, he has experience with state and federal emergency services that other candidates don’t have.

I am voting for Rabbitt because, when it comes to representing south Sonoma County, I think experience and a good track record count. Please join me in voting for David Rabbitt.

LYNN HAGGERTY KING

Petaluma

A clear and present threat

EDITOR: Is the American two-party system still alive and well? The current arch-right, anti-Black, antisemitic stranglehold on the Republican Party — the party of Abe Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, Ronald Reagan, John McCain and George H.W. Bush — is alarming to say the least. Do we need another Jan. 6 insurrection or an armed assault on the U.S. Capitol? What will it take for the public to realize that the very existence of our democratic republic is under a clear and present internal threat?

FRANK BAUMGARDNER

Santa Rosa

A human paradox

EDITOR: We are such interesting creatures. We work and save for the future, but much less often do we work to save the future.

CAROLYN MOORE

Healdsburg

