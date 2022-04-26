Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

A social equity issue

EDITOR: Sharon Ridley Smith’s comment about the city of Santa Rosa paying for another consultant study on homelessness is well taken (“Rampant homelessness,” Letters, April 13). The mistake is assuming there is some hidden secret to solving homelessness that another consultant will reveal. I have a message for the city: there isn’t. They’re wasting taxpayer money. The contours, issues and complexities of homelessness are known to anyone who takes the time to dig into them. The only beneficiary will be the consultants who have built an industry advising local governments.

So I suggest a question the city should ask new consultant: Why exactly is it that most homeless camps are located in neighborhoods with the least economic and political power? Another way of asking this is, why is the two-story garbage mountain on Stony Point Road located in a lower-income neighborhood and not in a higher-income neighborhood, especially one where city officials live? This is a social justice issue equal to any other equity issue we face.

NORM HOWARD

Santa Rosa

Housing is needed

EDITOR: An April 13 article described the use of a relatively new state Law to fast-track an affordable housing development in Sebastopol (“Another try at apartments”). I am fully in support of using this law to build needed housing and am delighted that some of it is earmarked for our area's farmworkers.

Science teaches us that biodiversity produces the best outcome for all — whether it be species, genetics or ecosystem — giving us clean air and water, healthy soil to produce food and avoiding dependence on any one thing.

The biblical plagues showcased what happens when one part of the system is out of sync. Our recent wildfires suggest the same. So why would a community be any different?

I am embarrassed that more than 300 people would put their self-interest over this development, citing traffic as their primary concern. Anyone who lives or has to travel through Sebastopol knows that traffic through town is awful. But until the city and Caltrans work together to widen the downtown bottleneck, traffic will be the biggest nuisance in Sonoma County, regardless of a few more apartments within the city limits.

MARGARET YARAK

Sebastopol

Exempt homeowners

EDITOR: I am all in on the need to regulate the use of groundwater in this time of growth and climate change. What I fail to understand is how creating a new bureaucracy and funding it through property taxes and fees will help. It seems like homeowners who rely on well water are being asked to foot the bill while agricultural businesses will simply pass the fee on to their customers. The net result is individual homeowners will be getting it from both ends. How about leaving individual homeowners alone and just meter agricultural businesses that use most of the water?

MIKE BELL

Sebastopol

Evaluating candidates

EDITOR: Frank Cooper says progressives who fail to back Eddie Engram for sheriff are being hypocritical (“Progressive hypocrisy,” Letters, April 19). My wife and I view ourselves as progressives, and we signed on to a recent Zoom forum featuring the candidates for sheriff hoping to back Engram. We were sad to find we could not.

We’re confident that he’s a competent law enforcement officer, but he did not present the vision we feel the Sheriff’s Office needs. I’ll offer two of his statements (among several) that support our conclusion:

First, responding to a question about homelessness, his focus was mental health and addiction. These are serious problems among part of the homeless population, but the other candidates recognized the diversity of homeless folks and the need for diverse solutions, not just targeting the mentally ill and addicted.

Second, he said, in answer to a question, that he would have endorsed Mark Essick, if Essick had run for reelection. We were left wondering if Engram would be yet another sheriff continuing the problematic policies of past sheriffs.

We’re now evaluating the other two candidates.

BILL HOUGHTON

Sebastopol

Too many have forgotten

EDITOR: My mother told us it was the doodlebugs — German V-1 rockets — that scared them the most during World War II. They made a distinctive sound as they passed overhead, and the sound would get louder as it got closer. They would stop breathing until it had passed and they could sigh with relief. If a doodlebug’s engine cut out, and it could be heard no more, it signaled that it was about to drop and explode as it hit the ground.

After the war we heard repeatedly, “Lest we forget.” Now, Germans, Austrians, Italians and other NATO countries, which still buy Russian oil, have forgotten. They are helping to pay for the bombs raining down on Ukraine. With Germany’s history, how can they hold up their heads? I am proud of Boris Johnson for the help England has given and continues to give to the Ukrainian people.

England has not forgotten.

H.A. SMITH

Healdsburg

