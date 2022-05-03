Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Deterring sideshows

EDITOR: My hat’s off to Santa Rosa’s police and engineering folks for coming up with a creative solution to sideshows. I routinely drive through the intersection of Northpoint Parkway and Corporate Center Parkway, and I have noticed the newly installed anti-sideshow devices. This out of the way intersection has often been used for sideshows, as evidenced by the tire marks left by participants. Recently, I noticed “bots dots” installed in the intersection. Many of us have noticed bots dots used at intersections to guide motorists to the correct lanes, but now they’re being used to deter sideshows by making skidding around an intersection less appealing.

The cost of each bots dot is about $3.50 installed (an old estimate, as I have been retired for some time). Let’s say about 100 are installed in an intersection to guide motorists and deter sideshows, so the cost is about $350. This, to me, seems like a modest investment to achieve two worthy goals.

ALLAN G. TILTON

Santa Rosa

Groundwater fees

EDITOR: Groundwater users in the Petaluma Valley need to pay attention to proposed fees that will appear on their next tax bill. The Groundwater Sustainability Agency finally released numbers as to how much it will cost well owners in each of three Sonoma County groundwater basins.

Each basin needs about $1.2 million annually for operating costs. Since Santa Rosa has 9,000 well owners, they would pay $18-$25 per rural residential. Sonoma has 3,000 well owners and would pay $48-$80. Petaluma, with only 1,250 well owners, would pay $115-$200 per rural residence.

There are four types of fees proposed for the Petaluma Valley: a regulatory fee of $230-$400 per acre-foot; a wellhead fee of $490-$850 per parcel; a parcel tax of $28-$55 (requiring two-thirds voter approval); or a benefit assessment of $55-$96 per acre foot (needing majority voter approval)

The high cost is unfair to well owners in the Petaluma Valley. If there really are only 1,250 parcels with wells. Does the agency have an accurate number, or are they estimating, like they are estimating how much water each of us use?

The next rate and fee study community meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. May 12 at a location yet to be determined.

NITA MILLER

Petaluma

Not voting for Carter

EDITOR: I read your analysis that Amie Carter should be elected the Sonoma County school superintendent (“Choosing a leader for county schools,” Editorial, April 16). I could match your editorial word for word if you gave me space to say why she should not be elected.

I taught at Rancho Cotate High School for nearly 40 years. During that time, 15 people played the role of principal. In my opinion, Carter was the worst. She was divisive, she was off campus more frequently than the other principals, and her main purpose seemed to be to ingratiate herself with district administrators and trustees as she appeared to be a career climber.

Your argument that she is a woman is your weakest point. The first female county superintendent in a century should be elected on merit, not gender, not simply because she is a woman and her two opponents are men.

You point out that she has worked in county offices but fail to mention the quality of those experiences. She may have a doctorate in organizational leadership, but her practice was to run the school by working with a minority of the employees. I will not vote for her.

LANNY LOWERY

Rohnert Park

Failing to intervene

EDITOR: If the Russians succeed in demolishing Ukraine, which they seem intent on doing, we in the West are going to look back in shame that we did not step up and intervene.

Vladimir Putin is a bully. The way to deal with a bully is to stand up to him. Yes, I know he has nuclear weapons, but is he really going to launch one if the U.S. provides sophisticated fighter planes to Ukraine or lends them a war ship? Couldn’t we just take a U.S. warship and paint it with Ukrainian colors and send it to the Black Sea?

It is so frustrating to sit here knowing we aren’t doing enough. Where is the America that won World War I and World War II? Apparently, we are so demoralized by the failures in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan that we are shirking standing up for right.

SUZANNE TUCKER

Penngrove

What about us?

EDITOR: We have a two-party system of government, so everyone has representation. Unfortunately, it has become a civil war between the parties, leaving us as victims rather than participants of a democratic nature. We have become subject to warring laws instead of a common belief of unity. Complacency has led to a place no one really wanted. Life changes, for better or for worse. Don’t leave it up to them. It’s our choice.

J.W. HALE

Petaluma

