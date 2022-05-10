Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Sonoma Valley fire risk

EDITOR: As we approach summer and fall in a historic drought, with extreme fire danger, many of us who live in the vicinity of Arnold Drive await the preliminary environmental impact report for the Sonoma Development Center with trepidation. Permit Sonoma’s plan proposes 1,000 housing units on the site, creating a town of thousands of people, with thousands of vehicles, on a two-lane road. We have only to look to the 2018 Camp fire in Paradise to envision a catastrophe on Arnold Drive.

The push to create affordable housing in our community is necessary and laudable; to put the lives of thousands of people at risk is neither.

Because firestorms are an annual event in Northern California, an increasing number of insurers are refusing to write homeowner policies on houses in high-risk fire areas. Before plans for the developmental center site are finalized, I propose that a fire drill. Let’s put the 1,000-plus vehicles of proposed future residents on Arnold Drive with the thousands of vehicles of current residents and, using data from the 2017 fire, see how many vehicles reach safety before fire reaches them. I predict a catastrophic loss of life.

ELIZABETH CRABTREE

Sonoma

A question from vandals?

EDITOR: The picture of the vandalized Ukraine flag in Sebastopol seemed to represent a question, not a disagreement. It had question marks and the names of other countries that have suffered similar atrocities. I think the question is why did we not fly the flags of the other countries when they were invaded. I think the vandals are suggesting that the answer to that question is that the people in those other countries are not white Europeans. It is a good question and a plausible answer and may deserve discussion rather than condemnation. Or maybe the vandals feel that the Ukraine catastrophe deserves more than cheerleading.

ROGER DELGADO

Sebastopol

Denying women rights

EDITOR: Regardless of the law, desperate women will seek abortions for unwanted pregnancies. Women of means will be able to go to states where abortion is still legal, just as women of means were able to go to Europe to obtain a medically safe abortion prior to Roe v. Wade. Poor women who are unable to do this will be stuck. Their only resource will be back alley abortionists, and they will probably die. Because a real live adult woman has fewer rights than a fetus. Truly disgusting.

CONNIE KELLOGG

Sebastopol

Comparing credentials

EDITOR: Your editorial recommending Amie Carter for county school superintendent said Brad Coscarelli doesn’t have the administrative experience necessary. I disagree.

Coscarelli has worked as an administrator for students from preschool to junior college, serving students in general, special and alternative education, including three years as vice principal and nine years as principal of Santa Rosa High, 4½ years as administrator of alternative education and three summers as principal of ESY (summer school for special education children ages 3-22).

By comparison, Carter was a school principal for three years at the elementary level and four in high school, the assistant superintendent of curriculum and innovation in Novato for two years and an assistant superintendent of the Marin County Office of Education for nearly 1½ years. She has never been an administrator in alternative or special education. She has a total 10½ years of administrative experience, compared to Coscarelli’s 24½ years.

In addition, Coscarelli was a “shop teacher,” as your editorial said. He is a person who understands the importance of vocational job skills, which is undoubtedly why he is endorsed by multiple trade unions. His experience is well rounded, touching on every kind of student we serve in Sonoma County.

MARGARET R. BUHN

Santa Rosa

Saving honeybees

EDITOR: It’s honeybee swarming season. Swarming occurs each year, when hives divide and one half goes out to find a new home. This is a natural way that honeybees propagate. Honeybee swarms look like a good-sized clump of bees hanging on a limb, a car window, the side of a house. They are looking for a place to live, which is not easy anymore as hollow trees — their normal home — are being taken over by agriculture and development.

Bees now have only a 20% chance of finding a new place within the three days nature gives them to find a home or die of starvation.

If you see a swarm of bees, don’t try to catch it, kill it or disperse it with a garden hose. If you call a pest control company, they will probably kill them. Help this threatened pollinator by reporting swarms quickly to the Sonoma County Beekeepers Association at sonomabees.org and using the “report a swarm” tab. This will alert volunteer local beekeepers who will come out to catch the swarm and give it a home, for no charge.

JOSEPH CUTLER

and ELLEN SCHWARTZ

Sonoma

