Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

A flagrant violation

EDITOR: “Equal Justice Under Law,” a motto derived from the Fourteenth Amendment’s due process clause, is engraved above the U.S. Supreme Court building’s main entrance. After Justice Samuel Alito’s draft decision overturning Roe v. Wade, we should call out the sandblasters to eradicate those words or call in the engravers to add a list of exceptions: women, people of color, LGBTQ persons, indeed all others who will eventually be deprived of equal justice by this flagrant violation of that motto.

After my initial outrage, I was reminded of Orwell’s “Animal Farm” and the Seven Commandments of Animalism, especially “All animals are equal” and its amendment: “But some animals are more equal than others.” This decision, if it remains substantially the same as in the draft, will not only outlaw abortion but will undermine women’s rights altogether and, over time, those of other marginalized groups. Most important, the reputation of the court, as proclaimed in its motto, will not merely be undermined, but destroyed.

Lady Justice, traditionally depicted with a blindfold indicating her impartial application of the law equally to all, now seems to be hiding her eyes from witnessing this desecration of what she supposedly represents. Alas, Babylon!

JIM LOBDELL

Santa Rosa

Voting for Hooper

EDITOR: I’m voting for Blake Hooper for supervisor because I want someone intelligent, articulate and effective who will partner with us to provide community engagement for south county residents.

The way things get done is by working together. I want a partner who delivers for all residents. Our supervisor has been on the job 12 years, including 11 years on SMART’s board, but there is still no eastside station for Penngrove and Petaluma residents, while Novato has three.

Why are we still waiting for Highway 101 to be widened? When I drove my son to Cardinal Newman High, I envied the widened freeway to the north. My son graduated in 2004, but as the Class of 2022 graduates, we still wait. Where is the advocacy? Where is the leadership?

Affordable housing isn’t new, and it’s best solved in partnership with the cities where housing is best located. Where is the list of programs our supervisor championed during his tenure? It’s missing. No leadership.

Hooper listens to those who speak to him and answers their concerns with more than a spiel. He has long professional ties with our elected partners in Congress and Sacramento. Let’s give the 2nd District back its voice — it’s been missing for too long. Vote for Blake Hooper for supervisor.

TERESA BARRETT

Petaluma mayor

Reproductive rights

EDITOR: In 1850, the Northern and Southern states negotiated how to remain united despite their different views on slavery. The Fugitive Slave Act required Northern states to return runaway slaves to their Southern masters. It was a federal crime not to. Is this our fate once again? Must citizens in states with reproductive rights — California, for instance — return pregnant women fleeing from forced labor and criminal prosecution in red states?

The South ignored decades of calls to end slavery. The result was the Civil War. Freedom from bondage is the right of every person regardless of race. Reproductive freedom is the right of every woman and girl. Let’s codify reproductive freedom before we bring on the inevitable civil war that will result from turning fertile women into fugitives.

Now is the time to stand up for the reproductive freedom of our daughters, sisters, and mothers. Vote.

JANINE STERNLIEB

Sebastopol

By the numbers

EDITOR: After visiting school superintendent candidate Amie Carter’s “About Me” page, I have some numbers that concern me: seven, one, two, one, four, two and one. These numbers represent the years Carter has held her listed jobs, beginning in the year 2000. I am concerned about the shortness of her tenures. In my experience, it takes more than a year or two to learn the complexities of most positions where interfacing with large groups of people and organizations is required. Those numbers raise questions in my mind, how about yours?

JACK BURGER

Cazadero

Gas prices and choices

EDITOR: A Saturday article talked about rising gas prices and people’s feelings about them (“More pain at the pump”), but I’m curious about how higher gas prices are affecting people’s actions and choices. Scientists have told us we have a tight window to drastically reduce our use of fossil fuels. Is this knowledge, together with the pressure of higher gas prices, motivating us to drive less, carpool and choose more efficient vehicles and electric vehicles? These are all things that can ease the pain at the pump while reducing climate change and the resulting droughts, fires, floods and more. Something to think about while watching the numbers spin out on the gas pump.

PAUL LARKIN

Sebastopol

