Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Teachers, not marksmen

EDITOR: In his address to the National Rifle Association, Donald Trump reiterated the moronic idea that the best response to mass killings in schools is to arm teachers. As a teacher myself, and with two daughters in the profession, I am incensed that someone of his stature, dubious though it may be, can promote such an unreasonable solution to school violence.

The facts: There are 3.2 million teachers in public schools. Currently, 71% of teachers spend their own money on classroom materials because their districts lack the money to provide the supplies students need. Are these strapped school districts expected to pay for the guns it would take to arm this “army” of teachers? Would this not add to the unseemly profits gun manufacturers already make?

Consider, too, that many teachers, besides being mentors, counselors, coaches, psychologists, would resist being forced to become classroom cops. It’s not in their DNA.

Trump and others like him need to understand that carrying a sidearm into the classroom would, in a sense, be a constant reminder to students of possible violence when the real focus should be on what teachers should be doing: teaching.

MICHAEL O’LOONEY

Santa Rosa

Spend surplus on roads

EDITOR: I read the May 29 article titled “State Senate backs toll to maintain Hwy. 37.” I do not see any logic in taking out a large loan and charging a toll to pay it off when the state has a $100 billion surplus.

In my opinion, the reason for the surplus is not that there are no needs, but a lack of planning to address long-overdue infrastructure needs resulting from many years of deferred maintenance.

Look at the sorry state of so many of our roads. There seems to be a huge disconnect between needs and spending. Thus, the huge surplus. This money needs to be spent on worthy long-overdue work, not sent back as political payoffs to make people happy before an election.

JOE LIEBER

Sonoma

The next amendment

EDITOR: The next amendment to the Constitution should support biodiversity, rewilding and degrowth and a massive investment in desalinization and nuclear power.

BRENT GUDZUS

Windsor

A social issue?

EDITOR: Responses to the horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas immediately turned political. Republicans, Donald Trump, the National Rifle Association and gun manufacturers were blamed, all ridiculous assertions.

It’s interesting to note that 70% of school shootings since 1999 were committed by people 18 years or younger, 98% male. Payton Gendon, who recently killed 10 people in Buffalo, New York, was 18 and white. Salvador Ramos, who killed 21 in Uvalde, was 18 and Hispanic.

We hear excuses of having been bullied, abused or neglected. Were the killers from broken or fatherless homes? It is known that most with similar upbringings do not go on to become mass murderers. In 2017, 7,032 handguns were used to kill, 264 shotguns and 1,591 knives.

It is claimed if no one had guns there would be no killings. Criminals or evil people will always acquire weapons by building ghost guns or purchasing them illegally. Those with no weapons remain vulnerable.

The media invariably focus on mass murders while ignoring St. Louis, Baltimore, New Orleans and Chicago, which report a greater number of killings every weekend. Where is the horror? The blame? The solution? Perhaps we have a social issue, not a gun issue?

SANDY METZGER

Santa Rosa

U.S. isn’t a democracy

EDITOR: It makes no sense to continually speak of saving our democracy when the U.S. is not, nor has it ever been, a democracy. Government by the people requires rule by the majority in a true democracy. Our form of “representative” government, a constitutional federal republic, is based on an outdated Constitution written only for wealthy white male landowners.

We do not now, nor have we ever had free elections. The manner in which candidates are funded, rampant gerrymandering and ever-growing voter suppression prove this point.

There is no political equality in America. Consider that John Quincy Adams, Rutherford Hayes, Benjamin Harrison, George W. Bush and Donald Trump were all elected despite losing the popular vote or that there are two senators representing Wyoming’s population of just over 581,000 (84% white) population and two representing California’s 40 million (40% Latino) population.

Today we, the majority, must stand by when two Democratic senators who together represent fewer than 18 million people can stop the Biden administration’s agenda, when the city of New York alone has half that number of residents.

WILLIAM CAMPAGNA

Cotati

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.