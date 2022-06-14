Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

North Coast rail service

EDITOR: With diesel well over $7 per gallon, maybe heading to $10-plus, the high number of transit truck accidents on Highway 101 and the damage caused to the highway by heavy truck traffic, it’s time to reconsider the value modern rail service to Humboldt Bay would provide.

Train service is much more environmentally friendly than the thousands of truck trips it could replace. Additionally, passenger service would have a big impact on the tourism industry. Compare that to the 300-plus-mile-long transient camp the proposed trail would create. Millions of pounds trash discarded along the Eel River. Thousands of pounds of human waste deposited in and along the river. Hundreds of “warming fires” turned into wildland fires in areas difficult to access.

Rail service — good for the environment, good for the economy. It’s a good time to get started on it.

FRANK SANDERSON

Willits

Stealing elections

EDITOR: Tipping his hand, the previous president asserted the 2020 election would be rigged so afterward he could say it was stolen. Mushrooming Republican charges of just that cover their intent to walk off with future elections they lose.

And now comes their Steve Bannon-inspired precinct strategy — with Republican-trained poll workers and a cadre of lawyers poised to cause chaos in November. Conspiracy, indeed. Like bottom feeders waiting for a whale carcass, Republicans seek to sell off our democracy for gain.

Then there’s the great replacement theory, where Republicans accuse Democrats of conspiring to replace them, using minorities and immigrants. But isn’t it just the opposite, with Republicans working to replace us — permanently?

Republican irrationality is rampant — a set of primitive impulses allowing them to believe anything that will advance their hatred of democracy and lust for unearned power. In some quarters this is called fascism.

DAVID BECKMAN

Santa Rosa

You can’t be both

EDITOR: It’s like a person saying they are a vegetarian but still eating meat on weekends — you can’t be pro-life and pro-guns at the same time.

BILL KRUMBEIN

Santa Rosa

Preserving a landmark

EDITOR: Supervisor James Gore and his staff have been a tremendous help in locating the Mark West Family Cemetery, which had been lost for over a hundred years. Efforts by forensic canines and Sonoma State University archaeologists and students over the past five years determined the burial site. Local historians and West family descendants are extremely grateful for Gore’s support in retrieving this piece of our county’s history. His office connected with all the efforts of the research teams, monitoring the progress of the search and its eventual success.

Mark and Guadalupe West came to Sonoma County as pioneers in 1840, granted Rancho San Miguel north of Santa Rosa. Records compiled in 1940 listed at least 13 people buried on the land, including the two pioneers. An 1862 survey conducted by the U.S. Lands Commission indicated the general area of the burial site, but it had been lost in subsequent land development.

With Mark West’s name on so much in Sonoma County — a school, roads, a creek, a lodge, a school district — detecting this small historical site gives the county one more landmark of its history.

CAROL EBER

Petaluma

Living with guns

EDITOR: I agree emphatically with Sandy Metzger (“A social issue?” Letters, June 7) that we have “a social issue” where gun violence is concerned. I’ll go further and argue that multiple social issues contribute to violence of all forms, here and elsewhere. However, a major difference between “here” and “elsewhere” is that almost everywhere else it’s much harder to get a gun — and gun violence is far less common. And while it’s likely true, as Metzger writes, “criminals or evil people will always acquire weapons,” it seems inescapable to me that easy access to guns helps no one but the gun industry and those elected officials it supports.

In Texas, it takes someone 18 years of age or older more time and effort to get a license to sell tacos than it does to purchase an assault-class weapon. In several states, 18-year-olds who can’t legally purchase alcohol can legally purchase firearms. We citizens need to examine the social (and political and financial) issues that make these situations possible. We then need to ask ourselves if those situations truly reflect how we want to live, and vote accordingly.

MICHAEL DORTCH

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.