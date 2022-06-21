Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Defeating Putin

EDITOR: It may take more months before Vladimir Putin admits the huge error he made by invading Ukraine. As was pointed out in George F. Will’s June 6 column (“To win in Ukraine, keep up the pressure on Putin”), Germany needs to fulfill its promise to supply tanks and heavy artillery to Ukraine. NATO is stronger than any time in its history. The U.S. and Ukraine need Germany to fulfill its promises.

The unknown about this war is time. No one can tell how long it will take before Putin admits his mistake and withdraws Russia’s forces or he is removed from power so Russia can withdraw from Ukraine. Russia cannot go on fighting without tanks; already it has lost over a thousand, which it cannot quickly replace.

The tide of the fiercest European battles since World War II will turn against Russia, hopefully soon. Volodymyr Zelenskyy is wise to keep quiet as Ukraine’s brave soldiers begin to counterattack in the south. After 1776, America’s generals lost almost every battle; yet, finally, Gen. George Washington prevailed. Now we are witnessing such a war.

FRANK BAUMGARDNER

Santa Rosa

Age limits

EDITOR: Raise the age limit to 21 for assault rifle purchase? This is a person’s milestone year, and if the law is passed one cannot only legally buy an assault rifle on that birthday but can legally buy a bottle of Jack Daniels at the same time. What could possibly go wrong?

A.C. EICKSTAEDT

Santa Rosa

Roseland homeless camp

EDITOR: I am a longtime resident of Roseland and a member of the Roseland school board. It is with much dismay that I write today. Roseland Creek Community Park has been taken over by ever-growing homeless encampments.

This park is across the street from an elementary school and a middle school. It is an oak woodland that is used for educational purposes by the students as well as a place to relax and commune with nature to mitigate the stress of urban living.

The park is now unusable. The squatters who have taken over are discarding needles, feces and copious amounts of garbage and using propane stoves for cooking. We’ve witnessed motorcyclists riding into the park.

With the extreme drought conditions we are experiencing, the community is holding their breath that a fire doesn’t break out from these reckless actions and burn down the neighborhood.

We ask that the city of Santa Rosa move these encampments to a large paved secure area with toilets and running water so they are not causing a health crisis, environmental pollution and fire safety issues while the long-term components of homelessness are being addressed.

MARY GOE

Santa Rosa

A case of poor planning

EDITOR: The Sonoma Developmental Center protest article highlighted the county’s deflection of poor land use planning with the mantra of too much community passion and NIMBYism (“Protesters turnout as SDC offers tours,” June 7). In fact, the community welcomes housing. The local municipal advisory council supports 450 homes, an unprecedented amount in rural areas. The county proposal represents poor planning because:

Despite substantial input from Sonoma Valley residents and Board of Supervisors direction to evaluate 450 to 800 homes, 1,000 units are proposed.

The state requires developer bids before the critical specific plan project description and environmental impact report are available.

The county justifies 1,000 homes and jobs in this rural area based on the previous institution, which bears no relationship to today’s impacts of a 1,000-home community and commercial center.

Good planning equals a scaled-down project that balances the size with constraints, protects the wildlife corridor and reflects fire risks and limited evacuation routes. Instead, the plan creates a city outside of urban growth boundaries and sets dangerous precedent for high-density development in rural areas.

Adhering to planning policies and community input, rather than caving to political pressure can lead to a successful project. Dismissing valid concerns as statements of “passion” and “NIMBYism” is no substitute for the sensible planning needed to shape this treasure.

VICKI A. HILL

Glen Ellen

Fragility of democracy

EDITOR: As the work of the Jan. 6 committee is presented, we repeatedly hear “democracy is fragile.” That statement shocks me every time I hear it. I am stuck in my naive childhood faith that American exceptionalism is inseparably connected to our being a democracy, and that the strength of our democracy has been tested and proven durable. What is going on in the United States that threatens the continued health of our democracy?

A husband and a wife might disagree vigorously regarding a family issue. The alternatives could be binary without possibility of compromise. If both husband and wife trust that their partner always has the best interest of the family at heart the integrity of the marriage will not be at risk no matter the resolution of the disagreement. Trust is the necessary condition for a healthy functioning family.

Trust is also a necessary condition for the positive functioning of our American family. If one political party claims the system is rigged unless they win every election, they have already lost faith and trust in democracy. Those who lose trust often become untrustworthy themselves, and the system becomes fragile.

JIM PEDGRIFT

Santa Rosa

