Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

A modest proposal

EDITOR: To contemplate the dearth of affordable housing in our great city is a melancholy task. The problem with Santa Rosa — truly, with all of Sonoma County — is that this is an unfortunately desirable place to live.

Consider my modest proposal to address this problem: We must accelerate efforts to compromise the desirability of our city by enlarging the monoculture winery and cannabis sectors but, more importantly, by intentionally stepping up the pace of commercial and residential construction.

To what end? After crowding the city and increasing the demand on a limited water supply, the city can institute further, more stringent water rationing, thus making it ever hotter, browner and less pleasant to live here, in tandem with mother earth’s own climate consequences.

Enormous, multistory buildings, such as those now under construction downtown, not only do their part to increase population density and drain the water supply, but they have the added benefit of effectively disrupting our too-pleasant skylines.

When moneyed people leave for literally greener pastures, housing for the poorer tenants should dramatically increase. Clearly, we can make housing more affordable simply by making Santa Rosa a less desirable place to live.

ELLEN SKAGERBERG

Santa Rosa

Fueling inflation

EDITOR: I read the June 28 story headlined “State budget includes inflation relief package” and had to laugh. My economics teacher must be chuckling too. Our representatives in Sacramento are helping inflation by giving us money to give us relief from inflation. That won’t help inflation; it will exacerbate the problem.

We sent these people to the Capitol to make wise decisions. Free money is not wise, but if they send money to me, I guess I’ll vote for them.

RICHARD ARY

Santa Rosa

Sonoma State experience

EDITOR: So, enrollment at Sonoma State is down. I wonder if the planners of that campus asked themselves if young people wish to go to college in deepest suburbia, in a location surrounded by tract homes. Students at many colleges can walk to lively business districts offering numerous amenities, such as bookstores, movie theaters, etc. Students at Sonoma State can walk across the street to a small shopping center offering a convenience store and a few restaurants. There’s more to the college experience than sitting in a dorm room and hitting the books.

DOUG PAYNE

Sebastopol

Court’s retrograde ruling

EDITOR: The U.S. Supreme Court has lost its way. In Dobbs v. Jackson, the decision overruling Roe v. Wade and eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion, the court adopted a distorted and retrograde application of the so-called “originalist theory” of constitutional interpretation. A majority reasoned that because abortion is not explicitly mentioned in the Constitution and the right to an abortion was not “deeply rooted in the Nation’s history and traditions” before 1868, when the 14th Amendment was adopted, there is no constitutional right to an abortion.

The court has a long history of protecting the fundamental rights of individuals against state actions that would deny or burden those rights. Indeed, the 14th Amendment provides that no state shall deprive any person of life, liberty or property without due process of law or deny any person the equal protection of the law.

Many fundamental rights are not explicitly mentioned in the Constitution or were not established in law before 1868. For example, the right of privacy, particularly personal autonomy regarding one’s body. Constitutional rights should not be constrained by the level of enlightenment of certain periods in past centuries. The U.S. Supreme Court seems poised to disregard the fundamental rights and liberties of minorities.

LARRY MILLS

Windsor

The court keeps failing

EDITOR: “We the people” — the foundational first three words of the U.S. Constitution were so important that the writers penned them in a font multiple times the size of the remainder of the document. These three words should represent the starting point and ending point of deliberations undertaken by the courts. Yet the highest court in the land consistently fails we the people as it supposedly balances the rights of individuals against the rights of the public, otherwise known as individuals en masse, as well as balancing one right against another. So many of its decisions of late so clearly lack any semblance to the wisdom of Solomon that it has given up any claim to being “supreme” in any real sense. This court should be the last bastion of justice and fairness in our country, but it has become a part of the problem.

BRAD VALENTINE

Santa Rosa

