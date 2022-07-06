Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Use your voice

EDITOR: I share Carrie Balestrieri’s sentiments about sideshows, noise and bad behavior (“Sanctioned sideshows?” Letters, June 23). I have lived in Sonoma County for 48 years and Santa Rosa for 46 years. This is my hometown. I moved to Santa Rosa for many reasons, one being I believed it was a place I could settle in.

I’m not going to move because of decibel levels that are obnoxious or kids behaving badly. I’m going to stay because I can speak up and tell city leaders that those behaviors are unacceptable. I’m going to stay because I believe that moving away from a problem doesn’t solve it, but extends it. I’m going to stay because Santa Rosa is my home and I have a voice and can express it in this forum. All of us have voices that can be used to make Santa Rosa the place we want it to be.

Use your voice. If you can, go to a City Council meeting and speak your thoughts. How about voting? How many of you voted in the June election? That was your voice. If you didn’t vote, no one heard you. Use your voice.

DOUG COURTEMARCHE

Santa Rosa

Corporate secrecy

EDITOR: I am greatly relieved to see headlines about the coal train. Its demise is an even better sight. In retrospect, a shadow company in Wyoming probably would have succeeded in diverting federal money to build a coal-burning path from Utah to China through Humboldt and Healdsburg and Schellville if Donald Trump was president. He likes that sort of stuff — resources converted to money at any human cost.

Some time ago, corporations in America were granted the rights of a person, so Monsanto and such can use due process violations to keep products like Roundup on the market. Love Canal had a similar legacy, putting the right to profit equal to that of a child’s health. I would like to see the Supreme Court overturn that egregious decision someday.

Meanwhile, ask Congress to pass a law that says any corporation using federal money has to be traceable to persons who are citizens of the U.S. For all we know, the Wyoming obscurity of corporate ownership is sponsoring Iran, China or Russian influence. State-registered corporations using federal money is a loophole as long as Congress lets true ownership identification and responsibility remain out of reach.

GREGORY SPREHN

Napa

Another precedent

EDITOR: Loving v. Virginia was a landmark civil rights decision of the U.S. Supreme Court in which the court ruled that laws banning interracial marriage violate the equal protection and due process clauses of the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Would Justice Clarence Thomas care to revisit this one?

DEIRDRE DOLAN

Sonoma

Alternative facts?

EDITOR: It’s all a hoax. The film showing the rioters smashing windows, breaking in doors, assaulting Capitol Police officers, chanting death threats, carrying various lethal weapons and all the other heinous things they did was all manufactured in a sophisticated Democratic photo shop as the actual peaceful demonstration by Donald Trump supporters took place live.

The election was stolen. Democrats managed to rig elections in states where they held no positions of authority over the vote count, like Georgia with its Republican governor, secretary of state and both houses of the legislature. Arizona, ditto. Beyond genius manipulation by Democrats. The Republicans testifying before the committee incriminating Trump have all been kidnapped and brainwashed to say the things they are saying.

There you go, Michael Burwen, a simple explanation (“Committee’s true motive,” Letters, June 27). Keep your head buried in the ground. Trump is a fine human being who only cares about the downtrodden man and the welfare of America. His track record of misogyny, bankruptcies and self-worship are all history that’s been doctored. No need to watch the televised hearings from beginning to end. Fox News will fill in all the blanks.

JACK BURGER

Cazadero

Put onus on men

EDITOR: The cause of all unwanted pregnancies is an egg that has been fertilized. One solution is to mandate that all males wear condoms for every sexual encounter, unless for the express purpose of creating life. Any unwanted pregnancies would result in a conviction for the male, as the termination is a direct result of his action. Wearing a condom and wearing a seat belt — both for your protection. A woman’s egg is just an egg. Let her decide when it becomes more.

SUSAN HESS

Petaluma

The court’s problem

EDITOR: Let me begin by saying I was raised a Catholic and went to Catholic schools for 15 years. The problem is not conservatives on the Supreme Court. The problem is religious fanatics on the Supreme Court.

KERRY LOCKLEAR

Healdsburg

