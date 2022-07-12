Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Facilitating death

EDITOR: The death notice in the sports section reported that Jaylon Ferguson, a linebacker for the Baltimore Ravens, died at 26, leaving a fiance and three small children. This young man with a great future is now just one more statistic added to the over 100,000 who have died from an overdose involving Fentanyl.

Californians prided themselves on voting to make cannabis legal, partly in the belief it would undermine illegal importation of Fentanyl. The result is we have traded one mind-altering drug for a far more dangerous one, which is being aggressively trafficked by cartels south of the border.

How is the Legislature planning to address this crisis? Some lawmakers are proposing government-authorized injection sites in San Francisco, Oakland and Los Angeles to assist addicts with maintaining their addiction so a few will not suffer an early death.

While this may save some lives, what does it say about our society when we agree to support the use of a dangerous and illegal drug and permit homeless addicts to roam the streets of our cities, knowing their lives will be destroyed and they likely will die eventually from continued drug use?

This is not a solution. We must find a better way.

SAL ROSANO

Santa Rosa

Don’t ask men

EDITOR: I am baffled as to why males opinions are part of a conversation, when the subject is the choice of a woman and her medical procedure.

In California, a state constitutional amendment on the November ballot asks yea or nay on women’s personal choice. I understand the reasoning and applaud Gov. Gavin Newsom. Yet I’m baffled as to why men will be voting on a procedure they will never have to consider having preformed on them.

This vote is not a bond measure on a new sewer system for a municipality. Can you imagine the indignation of males if the Supreme Court told men, and women voted, that men had to have a vasectomy if they had or had not produced a maximum limit of two children by the age of 30? Absurd, you say — as absurd as men deciding women’s reproductive rights.

THERESA MARTINELLIJONES

Sebastopol

Is this conservation?

EDITOR: On July 8, as I drove by Korbel Winery, the east side vineyard along River Road was being watered. Water was spewing 25 feet from sprinkler heads located 20 feet apart on vine supports. I returned approximately 45 minutes later, and the water was still on. Is this water conservation? I would have expected a drip system to be employed. This is an example of a tremendous waste of precious water. I don’t know if they are using river water or water from wells, but water is water.

JOE COSGRAVE

Summerhome Park

Culpability for shooting

EDITOR: In 2019 police were called to the Crimo family home twice (“Suspect talked of second shooting,” Thursday). Once, because Robert Crimo III issued “threats of violence and suicide,” and the second time after a family member said he was “threatening to kill everyone.” Yet, unbelievably, incredibly, irresponsibly Robert Crimo II sponsored his son’s application for a gun license and purchased semi-automatic rifles.

How is Robert Crimo II not culpable for the July 4 shooting? He knew that just months before his son was threatening to “kill everyone.” But instead of informing police and raising a “red flag,” he facilitated his son’s purchase of weapons. Still, his lawyer says, “the parents are not concerned about being charged with anything related to their son’s case.”

They may be able to walk away from criminal charges due to the liberal gun laws in our nation. But I hope there are dozens of civil cases that will hold them responsible and then, perhaps, other parents will not so freely sponsor their children’s efforts to purchase guns, whether they are aware of violent tendencies or not.

MARIA BATTISTA

Santa Rosa

Texas vs. California

EDITOR: I was briefly bewildered by Gary Looney’s furiously meandering anti-

California diatribe (“Good riddance, California,” Letters, Thursday). Thinking that someone had sent in a discarded page from a draft of William S. Burroughs’ “Naked Lunch,” I had to parse out Looney’s claims to make sense of them.

Turns out that there’s no there there, unless you prefer a governor (Greg Abbott) who said that women who get pregnant from rape or incest “have six weeks to get an abortion” or a state that has a higher violent crime rate than California, or a state with higher average property tax rates than the Golden State, or a state that’s home to five losers of the World Series since 2000 (with only one tarnished win in that span), or a state that swelters in 100-degree days for months on end. Hey, if that’s your cup of joe, enjoy it.

Texas has a lot of things going for it, but a better quality of life than California ain’t one of them.

PAUL JOLLY

Santa Rosa

