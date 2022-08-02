Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Increasing water supply

EDITOR: Thursday’s paper contained yet another article about the water shortage in Southern California; this time discussing a 45-mile tunnel to move water from north to south (“New plan scales back cross-state water tunnel”). No estimate as to the cost was given.

This tunnel would of necessity parallel the shore of the Pacific, no matter how far inland it might be. The Pacific contains a lot of water. The sun provides free energy, although there is a cost in building the structures that would use this energy to purify ocean water. The point is that it is worth considering the possibility that solar power could provide the energy to distill ocean water, thus increasing the water supply, instead of reshuffling the already scarce water supply.

I have no way to evaluate the cost, but it seems as if in this time of changing climate, it makes more sense to do what we need to increase the fresh water supply, rather than spend a lot of money to shuffle a scarce commodity from one place to another.

PAUL S. TREUHAFT

Santa Rosa

Ban vacation rentals

EDITOR: I applaud the Board of Supervisors’ attempts to overhaul the vacation rental ordinance, which undeniably falls short in addressing the needs of neighborhoods and full-time residents. The uncontrolled proliferation of vacation rentals, with transient occupancy in residential areas, has cumulative negative impacts, including noise, lack of housing stock and affordability issues.

I urge the supervisors not to exempt existing vacation rentals from any new standards and changes to the ordinance. In fact, I support an entire ban of these mini-hotels from all residential neighborhoods. Imagine, if you will, living next door to a vacation rental as I do. All day long throughout the summer, during the so-called prescribed “quiet hours” of 10 p.m. to 8 a.m., you listen to pool parties, yelling and music.

Let’s protect the characteristics of neighborhoods and communities. Why not follow the garden island of Kauai’s example with its ordinance prohibiting all new vacation rentals in residential areas? Kauai created specific visitor-commercial zones for these rentals. In truth, these rentals are nothing more than investment commercial endeavors anyway.

We would all be happy. The county would continue to receive its transient occupancy tax revenue, and we would get our peace and quality of life back. Simple solution really.

CATHRYN TAIT

Guerneville

Democrats’ ‘absurd’ plan

EDITOR: Talk about putting lipstick on a pig. Joe Biden and the Democrats think changing the name of Build Back Better will fool the American voter. Spending $369 billion while in a recession and experiencing 9.1% inflation (and growing) is absurd. This on top of the $39 billion CHIPS Act, which does absolutely zero to accomplish its stated goal of stimulating domestic chip manufacturing. What idiots. Good news is, the corrupt media has been nice enough to change the definition of a recession to help quell any unrest. I wonder, though, would Wikipedia change the definition of a recession and lock the page if Donald Trump was still at the helm? Yeah, right.

MIKE TURNER

Two Rock

Excessive sales taxes

EDITOR: Aside from phony signatures from whatever origins, the effort to shove the special interest of child care into the public domain should be rejected by voters (“Tax measure campaign halted,” July 28). With the sales tax rate in Santa Rosa now 9.25%, it is long past time to stop its relentless rise every few years.

In this case, a petitioner appeared at my door and asked if I would sign his petition. No text or information was offered. I declined, just on the anger at another stab at the taxpayer.

In Sonoma County, and maybe Oakmont in particular, we always have a bullseye on our chest for spending and, in this case, another bureaucracy. Taxpayers should never sign a petition without reading it and understanding its likely benefits or downsides.

ERWIN A. DAMES

Santa Rosa

Making election choices

EDITOR: Thank you to the editorial explaining the election recommendation process (“How and why we make recommendations,” July 24). When reviewing candidates and ballot measures, I appreciate getting multiple perspectives and history to add to my own research on the candidate or issue. Then I can make the most informed decision.

Historically, many ballot measures are aimed at funding specific needs in the community, such as homelessness, public safety, health and road maintenance. The majority of these needs are important and valid.

In your review of ballot issues where we may be authorizing a tax, please include information on how closely the funds will be monitored and whether the funds can be used for other purposes beside the one that drove the ballot. I get frustrated when I hear about tax money being diverted from a specific issue to a general fund, pension fund or other budget for which it was not intended.

WILLIAM DORSEY

Santa Rosa

