Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Greed and rising prices

EDITOR: This letter is mostly intended for those who report the news, in all mediums. Because people tend to believe what they are encouraged to believe, disseminators of news hold a special trust to be unambiguous. There has been a great deal of news lately about price increases, about shortages causing price increases. Fuel prices have increased, food prices have increased, rents and home prices have increased.

All of this is typically blamed on shortage. There is no economic situation wherein shortage is a causal factor. Greed causes price increases. Shortage is only an opportunity for greed. Shortage is an excuse for greed. But greed alone causes prices increase.

This kind of greed benefits the wealthy while imposing burdens on everyone else. I humbly ask those who send us the news not to refer to shortage as a cause. Say it like it is. Greed causes prices to soar in the presence of shortage.

RICK ROBERTS

Penngrove

Another shooting

EDITOR: Once again, a deputy sheriff has shot and killed someone. Judging by the name, a Latino man. In my wished-for world, when someone acts in irrational ways, breaking windows and driving off in commandeered vehicles, crashing and then running off across a field pursued by law enforcement, and finally standing alone with a rock and a pickax, facing his pursuers, there is no reason to shoot him.

If someone is threatening to throw a rock at me, I step back out of range. How is he a danger to anyone at that moment? What laws has he broken that warrant a death penalty?

What kind of training are deputies receiving that leads them to think it is necessary ever to shoot an unarmed person? And in the rare cases where shooting seems needed, why not shoot to incapacitate instead of to kill?

I was so hoping that our new sheriff would be someone from outside the department who could bring a new culture, one that didn’t lead to death after death of those the deputies are supposed to protect and serve. We will see what happens now with the latest outrage.

JUDY HELFAND

Kenwood

Climate confusion

EDITOR: Speaking about global climate change, Herschel Walker, a U.S. Senate candidate in Georgia, said, “When China gets our good air, their bad airs got to move. So it moves over to our good air space. Then we got to clean that back up.” I thought that was idiotic. Then I read quotes from some congressmen and senators and realized Walker’s quote fit right in with those who want to delay phasing out coal, gas and oil. Welcome to the club, senator. But if you lose the election, “Saturday Night Live” has a role as host for you.

JON YATABE

Bodega Bay

Time for a debate

EDITOR: It is gratifying to see that many people are watching the Jan. 6 hearings. Yet it breaks my heart when I read defense for the indefensible. These poor souls clearly limit their news viewing to Fox, One America Network and social media, all programmed to deliver tidbits that support the status quo that Democrats are trying to change.

Don’t get me wrong. Democrats aren’t without their faults, but they are the only nonauthoritarian party at our disposal. Donald Trump’s approval ratings were not as strong as Joe Biden’s, and they were only good because he gave corporations huge tax cuts, which in turn blew a hole in the deficit. His way of dealing with despots clearly did not work, and the border situation as well as supply chain issues, inflation, climate change and gas prices are all slow-moving targets that are affected by the pandemic and years’ worth of inaction.

What we need is televised debates on these issues with informed people on both sides. That way each side’s talking points could be challenged with facts. Until then, please start listening to BBC, NPR or any of a host of other reputable news outlets.

GERRY LAZZARESCHI

Healdsburg

Wrong place for shooting

EDITOR: I’m writing in regard to your recent article about a Sebastopol-area neighborhood being disrupted by one neighbor putting a shooting range on his property (“Neighbor’s range is a growing concern,” July 31). This is not like other allowable rural machine noise, such as tractors. This is high-pitched and piercing noise. Gun shots scare neighbors and their children, terrify pets and wildlife, lower property values, are a potential danger to the public and could be a fire hazard.

It’s a terrible burden for the whole neighborhood to satisfy the whims of the shooter. There are numerous public shooting ranges. County regulations should and must be put in place to stop such disruptive behavior. Will your neighborhood be next to suffer such an activity?

MICHAEL W. ANDERSON

Graton

