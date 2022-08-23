Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Balancing needs

EDITOR: For years, state and local officials have held a slow-growth position without full consideration of all its long-term effects. Now in a headlong rush to correct the resulting housing shortage, there seems to be once again little consideration for long-term effects. Not just increased use of our inadequate and ill-maintained roads and infrastructure, but a real increase in demand on the perilous water supply we are reading of and experiencing.

Growth needs to be carefully balanced for all its effects, near- and long-term. You can’t help but notice the thousands of new units under construction now, and there are thousands more in the pipeline. Each of these projects need to be intensely scrutinized for overall impact and maximum design efficiency.

For example, taller buildings and/or underground parking allow for more open space. Aquifers have a better chance of recharging, and you are creating less of a heat island. And how far can we actually, truthfully, stretch this dwindling water supply?

Our officials need to get this right, because we will be living with the results of these decisions for a long, long time.

DOUG BOWMAN

Santa Rosa

Safeguards abound

EDITOR: June Keefer asks what protections any of us have if a former president is fair game for those who don’t agree with him (“A chilling raid,” Letters, Aug. 14). The most obvious protection is not committing a federal crime. So, if she abstains from absconding with secret documents that belong to the U.S. government, she should be good.

If she ignores this advice, further safeguards abound. A warrant is required to search her property, so the federal authority must present a judge with evidence of probable cause that a crime occurred. The judge may ask questions, and the agent seeking the search warrant must answer them under oath. Judges sign off on warrants only if they believe sufficient evidence has been provided.

Keefer concludes with a plea for transparency in government and to apply justice equally. I couldn’t agree more. Our country was founded on the premise that no one is above the law, and that certainly includes ex-presidents. To ignore crimes committed by those at the highest levels violates every principle we believe in. Conversely, if there is actual evidence (Keefer provides none) that this is political targeting of “outspoken Republicans,” then those responsible should be punished and more safeguards put in place to prevent this from ever happening again.

NANCY J. FLOM

Petaluma

The IRS is coming

EDITOR: So, we have this new bill that is going to save the planet, or at least the U.S. It doesn’t matter that the rest of the world goes on building coal plants or clear-cutting rainforests, we are pushing ahead anyway. Part of this planet-saving bill is hiring 87,000 Internal Revenue Service agents, who will go after cheating, greedy non-income-taxpaying corporations.

Well, this huge new staff will sort through the list and find out that the greedy corporations have been lawfully paying taxes according to the code. These credits and exemptions, special depreciation, etc. were approved by Congress, which also passed this special legislation. Where are these 87,000 agents going next?

The answer is you and me, no matter the rhetoric coming out of the White House. They are going to check your business and personal forms and pursue the underground economy, including flea markets, garage sales, storage auctions — anything to get a buck. Look out and don’t believe you weren’t warned. Time is on their side, and you are guilty until proven innocent five years later.

MYRON HOLDENRIED

Kelseyville

Pay teachers more

EDITOR: A teacher shortage. Oh, why is that? Could it be because they are not respected and are not paid much? Could it be because we don’t want to raise our taxes to pay them, thereby giving them respect they deserve? Would talented young people go into a field with low pay, which means low respect? Of course not. Two things to do: raise pay so teaching is considered desirable and have smaller classes, which is better for teachers, good for children’s learning and helps our country stay on top. Raise taxes a bit? So what.

ED HARMAN

Santa Rosa

Who are we?

EDITOR: There are six powerful words that can determine a person’s makeup: humiliate, subvert, destroy or attract, inspire, build. As a retired educator, I used the latter three words as my credo in the classroom, to the best of my ability. It really doesn’t matter what you do, it’s who you are that counts. Our country is having a difficult time deciding who and what we are. There are so many good people out there; take time to bring out the best in them. Remember to vote in November.

ANDY FRAUENHOFER

Santa Rosa

