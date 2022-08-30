Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Vote for newcomers

EDITOR: As a moderate Republican who wrote in this space in 2016 that neither Hillary Clinton nor Donald Trump deserved to be president, I was faced with a choice. I voted for Trump, Clinton being an example of what is wrong with D.C.

Many Trump haters still don’t understand why he was elected. Remember, many Republicans hated the fact that he was our candidate. They hate him because he exposed the seedy underbelly of our politics, both Republicans and Democrats.

Clinton, Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Kevin McCarthy, Lindsey Graham and, most of all, Mitch McConnell are all corrupted lifetime politicians. Most people are tired of political correctness and now woke-mania coming out of talking heads and extreme candidates on both sides of the aisle.

We the voters are in charge of change. Whether you’re left or right on important issues, vote for the candidate you feel will help solve our issues. Don’t vote party lines, vote for the best candidate.

Locally, it’s great to see so many new candidates running for office. We need to support new blood on all levels of our government. Vote sensibly for the future.

JIM HICKEY

Santa Rosa

Essick’s costly fight

EDITOR: Thumbs down to Sheriff Mark Essick for wasting $86,000 of our tax money to prevent us from learning about his professional misconduct (“County spent $86,000 in record fight,” Aug. 20). He spent months challenging the release of a report documenting his abusive and intimidating behavior toward Supervisor Lynda Hopkins during the Walbridge Fire. He defended his conduct and never apologized.

What kind of example does this give deputies about how to conduct themselves in the community? It gives deputies permission to act like their boss and to speak abusively to women and elected officials, to use their anger to intimidate others, deny all culpability and then hide behind the special protections granted to law enforcement officers. Is this what leadership looks like in the Sheriff’s Office?

It makes one think again about having an independently elected sheriff, not under the direction of civil authorities. Imagine if the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff were elected separately from the president. What happens when they disagree? Who is in charge?

It is clear by now that this is as good as we’ll ever get with Essick. One can only hope that incoming Sheriff Eddie Engram can restore a more civil relationship with the community.

ELDEN McFARLAND

Healdsburg

No to betting props

EDITOR: Are you sick and tired of the incessant barrage of ads for Propositions 26 and 27? These measures deal with control of sports betting in casinos or online. Spokespersons for each side make unfounded claims, e.g., that one or the other will have an effect on homelessness. (No explanation exactly how, of course.) Here’s a solution: Vote no on both.

LAURELL MEREDITH

Sonoma

Don’t erase history

EDITOR: While I appreciate the well-intentioned sentiment of the editorial advocating for removal of offensive racial covenants from county deeds (“Cleansing stains of racism from property deeds,” Wednesday), I don’t think simply erasing them from the records is necessarily a great idea. Their presence in the public record is just that: an artifact — evidence — an undeniable part of history that proves the existence of that kind of racism at a specific place and time.

Simply deleting this language, as detestable and unjust as it is, won’t prevent present or future racism. But it does serve as a tangible reminder of the mistakes we made in the past. It is essential that future generations see how real and immediate racism was. We should not make it easy to deny that it happened.

FRANÇOISE LECLERC

Petaluma

Selective release

EDITOR: The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office intentionally disclosed the raw video of the killing of David Pelaez-Chavez to a third-party (“Fact or spin?” Sunday). To be clear, the intentional release was not related to advancing any legal proceedings or for investigative purposes. Instead, the release of the video to a third party was to advance their image in the public eye.

Not credible is the Sheriff’s Office’s claim that it doesn’t have the money to hire someone to redact the video. How much did the Sheriff’s Office pay this third-party public relations firm to create a favorable video? If as much money and effort had been put into a redaction as has been put into this propaganda piece, we’d have the full video by now.

The failure to promptly release the video hurts the Sheriff’s Office’s relations with the BIPOC community, something it purports to care so much about.

ALICIA ROMAN

Santa Rosa

