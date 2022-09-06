Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Let Rasta Charlie stay

EDITOR: The morning the Rasta Charlie story appeared on the front page of The Press Democrat, I met with a group of 12 friends (“Rasta Charlie forced to find a new home,” (Thursday). We call ourselves “Here To Hear.” We are a group of Black and white men who listen to each other as we share life experiences, ideas, hopes and fears and encourage each other to do what we can to improve understanding between people in Sonoma County and beyond. We are unanimous that Rasta Charlie should remain on display in Montgomery Village.

Censoring artistic expression must not be allowed to take root. Public sharing of ideas is essential to a healthy community.

I recognize that the mall is a private property; nevertheless, it is a place where the public comes together, a community place. The business encourages the feeling of community center by staging public events, music among them. Suppose one objects to the lyrics, volume or style. Would the mall management stop the music too? Please help motivate management to find a way to keep Rasta Charlie at Montgomery Village.

CHARLES RHODES

Santa Rosa

Cult of Trump

EDITOR: The scary thing about Donald Trump isn’t so much that he has raised narcissism to the level of psychosis, but that he’s created a cult with so many followers. There’s no reason for these people to believe that Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, Liz Cheney, Mike Pence or Anthony Fauci are evil people trying to kill or hurt Americans other than the fact that Trump says so, amplified by cult members like Alex Jones, Tucker Carlson and Steve Bannon.

Not because there is any evidence of widespread election fraud, but only because Trump says so, are millions of Americans willing to support violence to overthrow the duly elected government. An armed invasion of one of the three branches of government, halting its function and sending hundreds of people fleeing for their lives, was an expression of free speech and justified because the master ordered it and then refused to stop it.

Elections in our country, like the one coming up in November, are not about which form of democracy you support, but whether you support democracy or the cult of Trump, which favors dictatorship as a form of government.

WALT FRAZER

Graton

Noisy airplanes

EDITOR: Sebastopol used to be a nice quiet place to live. Starting a couple of years ago, the airport started to be a nuisance. Now there are planes arriving and departing from 7:30 in the morning until midnight (or later). For some reason, many depart directly over our house. Arrivals seem to be using a different approach, making them loud as well.

An F-18 (or something like it) flew right over the house recently. It was low and incredibly loud for an extended period of time. I thought it was crashing until I went outside to see which way to run. Another day it was a Rutan VariEZE flying too low and too loud. (Please pull the pitch on your prop back when you get to 1,200 feet.) I couldn’t hear the TV or the grandkids on our Zoom call.

Are we just at mercy, or do we get to have some say-so about how the airport is run?

WM. APPLEBY

Sebastopol

Find Charlie a new home

EDITOR: I am disgusted and furious that Rasta Charlie, this beautiful statue, should disappear. It is sweet, joyful, fun and artistic. We need more such statues of people of color in Santa Rosa, not fewer. I call on the city of Santa Rosa and its businesses to find a new, very public place for this statue, maybe even in the middle of downtown. We can do better than we did in the past. Let’s do this!

BETTINA O’BRIEN

Santa Rosa

Creating homelessness

EDITOR: Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to house homeless people with working taxpayers’ money is a disgrace and only adds to the homeless crisis. Then what? Do taxpayers keep paying for a roof over their heads? In Santa Rosa, homeless people are everywhere. They sit on street corners begging for money. Giving them money creates more homeless because people feel bad for them and think they are helping. You are not helping. Young people have started panhandling also. I say get a job and work. The rest of us do.

I do not believe Newsom has helped California in any way. In fact, he has helped destroy this beautiful state. I would love to have a governor who truly cares about our beautiful state. Newsom does not care. How could he? Just look around.

GAYLE KOZLOWSKI

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.