Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Price of progress

EDITOR: A touching story from Gustavo Arellano about his attachment to gas-powered cars in the face of the coming electric vehicle revolution (“What we’ll lose as gas-powered cars exit,” Sept. 1). It reminds me of back when everybody told me the automobile was the next thing and I should get rid of my horse. Yeah, automobiles may be cleaner, I said, but there’s something about the smell of a horse! And, besides, you gotta feed those machines too. Do you think you’re going to find a place to buy gasoline out on the open road? And what do you do when it stops working? You can’t just bury it or send it to the glue factory like your horse. But I guess progress prevailed, and it’s probably a good thing. Can you imagine what the streets of Santa Rosa would smell like today if we were all still riding horses?

LAMAR LAMONT

Occidental

Ignoring the problem

EDITOR: In reading Sonoma State University Interim President Ming-Tung “Mike” Lee’s Close to Home column (“Building back better, together at SSU,” Sept. 11), I was not sure if I should think of Pete Townshend of the Who for his observation in “Won’t Get Fooled Again,” “Meet the new boss, same as the old boss” or Talleyrand, the French foreign minister at the Congress of Vienna, who observed after the restoration of the Bourbons to the throne of France, “They have learned nothing, they have forgotten nothing.”

The interim president was appointed by an interim chancellor. Both got their jobs because the chancellor and president before them demonstrated — at best — indifference to sexual abuse in the form of sexual harassment; the chancellor at his earlier job at Fresno, and the president at SSU.

Still in touching on the campus problems, Lee mentioned the pandemic, the fires and power outages. He failed to mention the sexual abuse scandal that led to President Judy Sakaki’s ouster. Creating a hostile work environment for women is sexual abuse. Maybe I should have thought of various centers to help addiction — “The first step to recovery is to admit that you have a problem.”

ANDY MERRIFIELD

Santa Rosa

Punishing a victim

EDITOR: What in heaven’s name is going on in Iowa when a woman — no, a child — is trafficked for sex and sexually abused, then is sentenced to 20 years in prison and ordered to paying restitution to the family of the man who abused her (“Girl who killed abuser draws support,” Thursday)? Pieper Lewis has been abused not only by the man she stabbed, but then doubly abused by the court of so-called law in Iowa. I try to reserve my outrage for the truly outrageous — this is it.

MARTHA JOHNSON

Santa Rosa

Journalist slain

EDITOR: The Israeli government whitewashed an investigation into the death of a Palestinian journalist and American/Palestinian citizen, Shireen Abu Akleh. While agreeing now (unlike earlier) that a member of its military shot and killed her, the Israeli government refused to accept responsibility for Akleh’s death. The government claimed that she was shot in a crossfire with Palestinians, but an earlier investigation by the New York Times showed that no armed Palestinian were close to her at the time of the shooting.

According to USA Facts, since 2000 over 70% of American aid to Israel has gone to its military. USA Facts says that annual U.S. assistance supports 20% of Israel’s military budget. The U.S. is largely silent on the uses of these funds by Israelis. Yet, according to UNESCO, 21 journalists have died in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories since 2002.

My question is: why should American taxpayers sponsor the continuation of an Israeli occupation that supports the killing of journalists? Isn’t it time to consider ending all American taxpayer subsidies to Israel, unless it agrees to treat Palestinians with dignity, including putting an end to killing Palestinian journalists?

STEVEN M. DELUE

Petaluma

Sign farmworker bill

EDITOR: Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted, “Hey (DeSantis) clearly you are … busy playing politics with people’s lives.” Newsom is also playing politics with people’s lives and refusing (so far) to sign Assembly Bill 2183, the Agricultural Labor Relations Voting Choice Act. This proposed law would allow farmworkers to vote in union elections away from supervisors’ interference.

Current law permits growers to manipulate the union organizing process and intimidate farmworkers by requiring that elections be held at the workplace, rather than by mail in ballot. Please contact Newsom and insist that he sign AB 2183.

Then, after he signs AB 2183 into law, when he debates Gov. Ron DeSantis, he will be able to say he did the right thing for California’s farmworkers.

MARK MILLS-THYSEN

Sebastopol

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.