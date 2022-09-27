Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Thinking about secrets

EDITOR: So, if a soon-to-be-former president (obviously Donald Trump) could declassify documents simply by thinking about it, his thoughts shown by shipping the documents to Mar-a-Lago, does this mean the current sitting president (obviously Joe Biden) can reclassify the documents simply by thinking about them while in the possession of the FBI?

LAURENCE G. STERLING

Sebastopol

Safety measures

EDITOR: Bollards serve a purpose: to keep cars from driving on cycling/pedestrian paths. But bollards have proved to be dangerous, even deadly for cyclists. Why not paint the bollards a bright color so cyclists notice them, and paint the path leading to the intersection with bollards a contrasting bright color to warn cyclists that an intersection is imminent? Lettering could be added, such as “caution — approaching intersection,” or something like that. Paint is cheap.

ROBIN HARTMANN

Santa Rosa

Nuclear is too dangerous

EDITOR: Saying nuclear power plants are clean and safe because they don’t emit carbon-

based waste is like saying knives can’t hurt us because they can’t shoot us. Arguments in letters and columns that reactors like Diablo Canyon are “without any emissions that produce climate change” (“Clean nuclear power,” Letters, Sept. 12) intentionally ignore the elephant-in-the-room truth that dangers in use of nuclear power — mining, production, waste storage, vulnerability to natural disasters and human error — are extreme.

Wildfires create their own weather; nuclear disasters do change our climate. Fukushima, Three Mile Island, Chernobyl and Zaporizhzhia sure have heated things up. Even when nuclear power use goes normally, the risks of nuclear waste storage (for a very long time) are enormous.

Arguments minimizing the threats of nuclear power — civilian and military — are made by those who stand to gain financially from its continued use and by those fooled by moneymakers’ deceit.

Do we kick this explosive can down the road or conserve energy and use safer production means? All energy production methods have environmental health risks. This doesn’t justify the riskiest one. Nuclear weaponry madness is for another letter.

JAMES CONNERTON, JR.

Ukiah

Preserving housing

EDITOR: If our local government wants to walk its talk about affordable housing (“The battle to keep housing affordable,” Sept. 18), it can start by stopping Permit Sonoma’s senseless government-ordered evictions of an estimated 200 rent-paying residents from the most modest and affordable homes in the county.

These are, in almost every instance, tiny homes, trailers and trailer sites that are rented out by thousands of low-cost-housing providing property owners, often to seniors, family members and close friends. Because these simple homes are almost impossible to get permits for, county code enforcement orders them vacated within 30 days almost any time an anonymous neighbor calls Permit Sonoma to complain.

On Tuesday, county supervisors will review options that could end a system that forces more people into homelessness than our government provides housing for. We urge them to vote to extend a temporary housing designation to affordable homes and trailers with composting and trailer toilets, even if they lack connection to sewage or water systems.

Living simply is safer than being homeless, and our government needs to be part of the housing solution, not make matters worse.

JONATHAN GREENBERG

Sebastopol

A history of engagement

EDITOR: Kevin McDonnell, who is running for mayor of Petaluma, has been engaged in the community for 38 years. He raised his kids (and now grandkids) here. He served the Petaluma Youth Soccer League as a coach, referee and later president.

As an avid hiker and biker, he has been involved in campaigns to improve streets and parks. He is a member of Safe Streets Petaluma, working to build solutions for street safety, and a founding member of Know Before You Grow, formed to host public conversations about responsible urban development. He is a Petaluma City Council member and has served on the Parks, Recreation and Music Committee, Pedestrian and Bike Committee, Youth Commission and Planning Commission. He has a long history of civic engagement, not just as a politician but as an involved citizen who looks for solutions in ways that will help the most people in Petaluma.

He is a civil engineer and understands what we face regarding fixing basic city infrastructure. He is involved in countywide efforts to help with solutions to the issues of homelessness. McDonnell understands the problems that we face and is prepared to jump in and work hard to solve them. Vote for Kevin McDonnell for mayor.

LYNN HAGGERTY KING

Petaluma

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.