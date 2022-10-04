Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Petaluma’s rent law

EDITOR: My wife and I have one single-family home we use as a rental. Petaluma’s new rent ordinance provides that if we were to decide to sell and had a tenant in the unit, we would be unable to evict the tenant since the sale is not considered a just cause for eviction.

This provision and others related to an owner occupying the rental are our primary concern. We feel these provisions restrict our ability to sell the unit and sell at a price that approximates fair market value, and it eliminates first-time homebuyers from the pool of potential buyers.

In the City Council’s meeting on Aug. 1, there was an indication that no statistical data was used in developing the ordinance. Advocates have said 29 other jurisdictions have just cause provisions. Marin County, Santa Ana and San Francisco do, but they are less restrictive than the Petaluma provisions. I don’t object to tenants being protected from abuse, but I do believe the ordinance should have been based on hard data and comparisons with other jurisdictions.

ARTHUR COOPER

Petaluma

Competing propositions

EDITOR: As is often the case, we have two competing propositions with similar ends. Often this ploy is used to confuse voters and create issues that will cause the matter to be moved to the state Supreme Court for determination. Come November, we have Propositions 26 and 27 about legalizing electronic and on-site sports gaming, seemingly under the control of California’s Indian casinos, and exactly who or what the proceeds, if any, will benefit.

With these conflicting propositions we are deluged with ads saying vote yes on me and no on them. They go into detail about pros of theirs and cons of the other, plus who is paying for the other ads. I have to ask, wouldn’t it be nice to see 50% of the money spent on TV commercials actually go to something useful? Think mental health and care for veterans.

There is nothing demanding we vote one up and the other down. My choice for Propositions 26 and 27 is to vote no on both and await the next round of foolishness that is the California proposition system.

MITCH LAING

Petaluma

Recycling options

EDITOR: Making wine and spirits bottles recyclable is a great step forward (“State to add wine, liquor bottles to recyclables,” Thursday). More important would be creating recycling centers where they can easily be redeemed for cash. Perhaps the place where they were initially purchased?

STEVIE LAZO

Santa Rosa

Mental health model

EDITOR: Having read about Kaiser’s problems with mental health delivery, here is a suggestion informed by my experience as a licensed psychologist: When dealing with a large number of patients and a shortage of staff, treatment needs to be reconfigured. The 50-minute hour for each patient is unsustainable. A behavioral medicine model within a large institution is preferable.

To begin with, appointments would be shorter — 30 minutes for ongoing treatment and 45 minutes for initial evaluations. The work would be solution-focused, and in the initial appointment the therapist and patient would decide what two or three main issues needed to be addressed. It’s a collaborative approach and one that patients find reassuring.

It would also have to take place in a brief therapy model, meaning 10 to 15 sessions at most. To be successful, this model needs to be supported by the entire institution. For too long the gold standard for psychological treatment has been ongoing weekly 50-minute sessions. This creates backup and long waiting lists for patients needing help.

Staff and patients need the support of the administration in this new approach to mental health treatment, and patients need to be informed that this is the best treatment for them.

DR. CONNIE KELLOGG

Sebastopol

For Connolly

EDITOR: I’m an environmentalist and I’m supporting Damon Connolly for Assembly in the 12th District. That’s because I know him and have worked with him as Marin County supervisor. He stood up for salmon protection in Lagunitas Creek, helped found Marin Clean Energy and Sonoma Clean Power and consistently voted for city-centered growth.

He is an environmental and climate champion who gets things done. And he knows how to reach out and build coalitions. He is grassroots all the way. Connolly is well versed on housing, transportation, wildfire protection and a spectrum of land-use issues.

Best of all, when you email or phone him, he actually responds.

Connolly will be the voice of the community at the Sonoma Developmental Center and won’t cave into developers.

Before you vote, come meet Connolly in Sonoma at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 13, at the Community Center Garden Park. Or just give him a call. Search for Damon Connolly for Assembly.

Once you do, and see his record and accomplishments, I think you’ll join the vote for him.

TERI SHORE

Sonoma

