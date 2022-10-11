Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Water management

EDITOR: The Press Democrat reported that from Oct. 1, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2022, total rainfall in Santa Rosa was 27.13 inches, and average rainfall for that period is 31.52 inches. Based on those numbers, Santa Rosa has received 86% of normal rainfall. However we are still in drought conditions because of low reservoir storage levels. So maybe the managers of our reservoirs need to rethink how they manage the rainfall.

KEN CAVEN

Santa Rosa

Numbed by cash pleas

EDITOR: As someone who cut their political teeth working for Adlai Stevenson, I have always voted. This year I feel numb. I will still vote and vote carefully, but the joy of voting has left me. Only duty remains. I receive an average of 18 requests for money online, another nine or 10 through snail mail, every day. These are all from people or causes I believe in. I already give on a monthly basis to several organizations. Why should I be cajoled, begged and threatened? Why when I sign a petition online am I unable to do so unless I give money? I care about our country. I do not want Donald Trump’s minions to prevail, but I have lost my joy in the democratic process.

JENNIFER NICHOLS

Sebastopol

Missed details

EDITOR: Editor: There are two important points that June England failed to mention (“A look back,” Letters, Oct. 3). While the Clintons took furnishings from the White House, the Washington Post reported in February 2001 that the Clintons returned $28,000 worth of furnishings to the National Park Service and earlier had paid the government $86,000 for other items they received as gifts in his last year in office. Also, according to a 2012 report by the Congressional Research Service, “Since the President is not flatly prohibited from accepting gifts from the general public, such a gift made to the President personally, and accepted, may be retained by him when he leaves office.”

As for Sandy Berger, the former national security adviser pleaded guilty to cutting up classified documents and paid a $10,000 fine.

The problem of the Clintons taking furniture at the end of his administration is laughable when compared to Donald Trump taking classified documents. Trying to compare the two is ridiculous.

GORDON BARBOSA

Fort Bragg

Voting for Sanders

EDITOR: Santa Rosa has seen a surge in the homeless population in recent years. As a longtime resident and former mayor, I know more needs to be done to address this crisis. Santa Rosa must find new approaches to address this and other challenges.

Terry Sanders is astonished at the rising homeless population and has engaged downtown business owners and stakeholders to discuss solutions. Sanders also understands that addressing the underlying causes of homelessness, such as lack of mental health access, high housing costs and drug addiction, impede progress. He wants to find supportive housing services for those who are homeless through programs like Project Homekey, so they can get the help they need to find permanent supportive housing — part of, but not the entire, solution to the crisis.

Other issues arise from the homelessness crisis, such as lighting fires in public parks and impromptu encampments. Sanders has met with first responders and stakeholders to get their perspectives on these issues. He will be well versed on homeless challenges when he becomes a City Council member.

JANET CONDRON

Santa Rosa

Out of touch

EDITOR: Here we go again. What does the governor or Legislature not understand? They’re sending rebates supposedly inspired by gas price hikes (although they’re supposed to legally return part of the surplus anyway). Gavin Newsom says, “California is putting money back in your pocket to help. We’re sending out refunds to help families pay for everything from groceries to gas.”

Yet once again they’re not helping those who need it the most. They’re giving money to people who earn up to $250,000, but nothing to people with so little income that they didn’t have to file a tax return. They do this every time.

It’s the same as penalizing people who earn too little to afford health insurance. A family member of mine paid out of pocket for any medical needs she had. She never took anything from the government but was penalized $900 for not having insurance. If she had that kind of money, she would have had insurance.

This state’s government is out of touch with the people they’re supposedly trying to help. I, for one, am sick of it.

BECKY BONKOWSKI

Petaluma

