Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

EDITOR: At 6 p.m. on Oct. 13, power went out to 1,100 homes in Bennett Valley until the following afternoon at 2:15 p.m. I have no doubt that the men and women servicing the lines worked hard to restore power. Unfortunately, this makes 10 times since April that power has been interrupted in Bennett Valley.

Ten outages in six months? Something is wrong. Power line sensitivity is a valid part of fire safety, but why is it more common in Bennett Valley? I took a random sampling across Sonoma County and in the six months between April and October, residents from Healdsburg to Petaluma endured three outages, compared to 10 in Bennett Valley. That’s not an occasional nuisance. We’ve crossed the line into a chronic problem.

A public utility has an obligation to ensure safety and deliver power. The two shouldn’t be mutually exclusive. I guess the joke would be, if everyone in Bennett Valley needs a generator, why do we need PG&E? But that’s too smug and not nuanced enough to solve the problem. What we need are answers. PG&E, are you available to talk?

MAGGIE HARRYMAN

Santa Rosa

No on SR school bonds

EDITOR: School districts need to a better job with all the money they have received from past bond/tax assessments. In looking at my most recent property tax bill, I see multiple assessments I am still paying: Santa Rosa elementary school district bonds from 2002 and 2014; Santa Rosa high school district bonds from 2002 and 2014; and Santa Rosa Junior College bonds from 2002 and 2014. I just had assessments from 1996 drop off last year. Where did all that money go?

Measures C and G are assessed at a much higher rate than past bonds, and based on my current assessed value of $400,000, they will cost me another $240 a year through 2058. That’s only if property values don’t rise and the bill goes even higher. Vote no on Measures C and G and tell the districts to manage their funds better.

CURT MILLER

Santa Rosa

Old guard candidate

EDITOR: Terry Sanders’ slogan is “It’s time for a change, it’s time for new leadership.” His endorsement by this newspaper, recent letters of support from former Mayors Sharon Wright and Janet Condron and endorsements from former Mayors John Sawyer, Jane Bender and Mike Martini show Sanders to be anything but new. He’s part of the same old pro business at all expense, defender of the status quo, Republican values with a Democrat registration folks who have governed Santa Rosa for decades.

He’s the new hope of the old guard that wants their power back again. Santa Rosa’s path should go forward, not backward. Say no to Terry Sanders, and yes to Victoria Fleming.

LAURA GONZALEZ

Santa Rosa

Rise of fascism

EDITOR: This is a perilous time for our country. Overwhelming media coverage, much of it propaganda rather news, often hides the facts. As an amateur student of the rise of fascism leading to World War II, I see alarming parallels.

Fascists look for people who feel they have been ignored and claim that only they can help. They find a minority group and foster unity against those people. The leader has a gift for inspiring hated and making himself seem the savior to those he has incited. He sows fear and distrust among his followers and seeks to limit voting, civil and property rights and personal autonomy to increase his power.

A state religion will be promulgated, the only constitution the will of the party. Children will be indoctrinated, not taught, and noncompliant teachers will be sanctioned. Governing bodies will be installed whose only loyalty is to the leader. Courts will become arms of the party rather than seekers of truth and justice. At that point, some early supporters will be found to be threats to the leader and discarded. Others will regret their support, but they will be too late.

I see parallels and it frightens me.

PATRICIA F. CLOTHIER

Santa Rosa

Franklin Ave. ‘freeway’

EDITOR: Santa Rosa has speed tables on Lomitas Avenue and Humboldt Street, but the Franklin Avenue freeway between North Street and Pacific Avenue is just that — a straightaway adjacent to the Santa Rosa Rural Cemetery where many drivers ignore the posted 30 mph speed limit and regularly hit speeds of 50 mph or more. All of that while there is a school and residences with young kids around. Trying to navigate the crosswalk can be a contest of wills with drivers who refuse to yield. A speed table near the school and one farther down the street near the Town & Country shopping center would be much appreciated by local residents. An ounce of prevention …

RICH FLOURNOY

Santa Rosa

