Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

EDITOR: Republicans have said that if they win congressional majorities, they intend to cut Social Security and Medicare. They say they’re willing to shut down the government to achieve those ends. They call these programs “entitlements” as if we haven’t paid for them with our taxes our entire working lives.

What more does anyone need to know about this party harping about inflation as if they cared about working people when they gave a trillion dollar tax cut to billionaire cronies and left us to pick up the tab? The dollar is the strongest currency in the world, so much of this inflation talk is nonsense. And in an electoral system captured by money, none dare name the corporations taking advantage of their customers.

You may not care about women losing the right to decide whether they want to give birth. You may not care about voter suppression, gerrymandering and how Republicans are planning to rule as a permanent minority party, but I guarantee that one day you will need and care very much about Medicare and Social Security. Your chance to vote out the party that’s trying its best to work against your interests is coming up this election. A word to the wise.

PETER COYOTE

Sebastopol

Ignore provocateurs

EDITOR: I first had a letter printed in your paper in 1989 in response to a gathering of neo-Nazis in Juilliard Park with the suggestion of providing them with as little attention as possible, save prosecution if they broke any laws. This was, of course, long before “owning the libs” was a term, although the dynamic was the same then as now. Wounded, angry people trying to activate others to become angry, making them feel validated and potent in the process. The article about Jon Minadeo on Oct. 26 (“Newsom blasts highway stunt”) makes me realize that little has changed. Was the stunt outrageous and hateful? Of course. It was meant to be. Sadly, the outraged reaction is just what these small, injured people are looking for. Sigh.

RICHARD DURR

Santa Rosa

Three for Windsor

EDITOR: I’ve lived in Windsor for more than 40 years and watched it grow from a tiny one store, bank and post office town into the wonderful family friendly community it is today. This transformation didn’t take place by accident; it began with the election of a new Town Council, which included Sam Salmon, in the 1990s that changed the priorities of the previous council.

The new council embraced citizen input, smart growth policies, urban growth boundaries and government transparency. The policy changes they supported enabled our town to maintain its sustainable, small-town character and economic vitality.

The upcoming council election is going to be an important one. There are three candidates who would preserve the policies that created Windsor’s unique community. Those candidates are Sam Salmon, Mike Wall and Rosa Reynosa.

DON ALBINI

Windsor

Cops on campus

EDITOR: I recently learned that school resource officers were taken out of Santa Rosa City Schools. With all the problems in schools in recent decades, is their removal really a good idea? Recently, President Joe Biden said we must fund the police. I am writing as a concerned citizen, father of four, grandfather of eight. I find it odd that elected school board members felt it was appropriate to make such a big decision on behalf of thousands of families in the district. Even after creation of an ad hoc committee, they failed to follow their recommendation to keep school resource officers on campus and kept the program paused, knowing that no action would ultimately result in a loss of funding for the program.

When schools have an emergency, they call the police. Each campus has had many calls for service so far this year. Why not be proactive and have an officer on campus? Maybe it’s time to elect new leaders for Santa Rosa City Schools who support the school resource officer program, like Lisa Brown.

ERIC R. CRUMLEY

Sebastopol

Blind admiration

EDITOR: T.K. McDonald’s view of Donald Trump’s presidency is based on blind admiration, distortion and nostalgia (“Trump was better,” Letters, Oct. 15). He talks in general terms, avoiding specifics and placing blame on others for treating Trump badly.

McDonald complains that the press did not report fairly on Trump but, given the chance to give the former president the credit he supposedly deserves, did not name any specific achievement or policy.

He did not explain how Trump made America great again during his tenure. It was certainly not with his terrible response to the COVID crisis. It was certainly with a “beautiful” wall paid for by Mexico. It was certainly not with the huge tax cut for the rich that didn’t create jobs. It was certainly not with a health care system he promised but never delivered. It was certainly not by inciting a riot to derail an election.

ERIC SCHLAEPPI

Healdsburg

