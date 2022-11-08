Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Climate action needed

EDITOR: The evidence of climate change is upon us — wildfire, drought, extreme weather. When historians look back, they will likely know that in the early 21st century humans began to adapt to climate change. Inhabitants of North America are adapting to life with fire, drought and electrical shortages. However, these actions are likely too little too late.

Some states, California for instance, plan to ban the sale of gasoline-powered vehicles. We have to try to do something to turn back the impacts of climate change. But what about cars and trucks on the road now? These machines could have a useful life of another 20 years. Should we just wait for them to stop working?

Perhaps we should consider an outright ban on the sale of gasoline for vehicles. This would likely be controversial, yet the time to act is now. As part of human adaptation strategy some sacrifices will have to be made. If we stay on the course we’re taking we will learn the hard way that we must adapt or die.

SCOTT McMORROW

Inverness

Supporting voters

EDITOR: I wish I lived in Georgia and had a huge social media following or social network. I would call on thousands of people to commit a simple act of civil disobedience by handing out a few bottles of water to voters waiting to cast their ballots.

Let the police haul off thousands of women, seniors, office workers, schoolteachers, etc. Let’s overload justice halls with thousands of cases to prosecute. Let judges ask 70-year-old women, “And how do you plead, Mrs. Wright, on the charge of giving a water bottle to an exhausted voter who was waiting for hours to cast her ballot?”

That is how ridiculous we have become. And if the Republican Party wins just a few key elections for Congress and governorships, we will all live under petty and stupid laws like this, and worse. So much for having less government intrusion in our lives.

SHAYNA BILLINGS

Santa Rosa

Biden’s snide remark

EDITOR: Joe Biden finally exposed what he thinks of anyone who doesn’t agree with Democratic philosophies during his speech in Illinois on Saturday. While people were peacefully protesting outside the venue, he made the following comment: “Give me a break, what idiots,” referring to people who were exercising their constitutionally guaranteed rights of free speech and peaceful assembly. I guess anyone who disagrees with his party is stupid since that is the definition of the word idiot. Evidently, he thinks calling people stupid is a great way to get them to vote for his party’s candidates during the midterm elections.

BOB PROCTOR

Rohnert Park

Fed tips the scales

EDITOR: If the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over, expecting different results, then the Fed has gone bat-guano crazy. They just raised interest rates for the sixth time this year, and it’s still getting worse. Progressive economists have repeatedly warned that their strategy is harming, not helping, the economy, especially the average person’s financial situation.

Is that deliberate, given the midterm elections? Most voters tend to vote their pocketbooks, and most say the economy is their top priority. It should be preserving our democracy. Seems they’re willing to sacrifice democracy for cheaper prices at the pump.

So if Republicans take over Congress, what will happen? Tim Michels, Wisconsin’s Republican gubernatorial candidate, stated it plainly: if he wins, his party “will never lose another election” in the state. Increased gerrymandering, tighter restrictions on voting, enabling state legislatures to overturn the results of elections if Republicans don’t win: in other words, fascism, not democracy.

And don’t bother with appeals to the Supreme Court; they’ve already demonstrated that they don’t care what the people think. In fact, if this comes to pass, don’t bother to vote.

Full disclosure: I’ve voted in every election since 1960.

JIM LOBDELL

Santa Rosa

Losing faith

EDITOR: As a junior at Santa Rosa High School, I hear horrifying stories from my peers, regardless of their gender or sex. I’ve been told countless times by my mother, as many others have, that I should never talk to or trust a stranger. I knew it was a threat, but I never felt it truly concerned me.

Come high school it seems as though every fifth person I talk to has at least one story of being assaulted or almost abducted or a close friend having an experience like that. After getting into the dating pool, pessimism really sets in. If you’ve never had your loved one confide in you about what people have done to them, it is heart crushing and optimism shattering. I lose more faith and trust in humanity each day.

As a man, I see girls and guys my age afraid and anxiously looking over their shoulders. I recently walked past a girl from school who was in her car, and I heard the doors lock. If we care at all about the future and health of humanity, this needs to be fixed. Change needs to happen.

ETHAN SCOTT

Santa Rosa

