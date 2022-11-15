Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Switching clocks

EDITOR: Heather Turgeon and Julie Wright claim that “Humans evolved … in nature,” and that we are “exquisitely attuned to the sun” (“Let’s say goodnight to daylight saving time,” Nov. 6). Yes, but we didn’t evolve in time zones. They complain about late midwinter sunrises caused by permanent daylight saving time in the northwestern parts of zones. They ignore the corresponding early midsummer sunrises (e.g., 3:49 a.m. in eastern Maine) caused by permanent standard time.

This entire discussion also ignores the issue of latitude. The U.S. is a big country: Key West, Florida, at 24 degrees to Seattle at 47 degrees. Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, and Kyrsten Sinema. D-Arizona, can promote permanent clock settings because their constituents live in southern states where annual variation is small. The rest of us would see bigger impacts.

And spare me the nonsense about permanent “mandated jet lag.” People recover quickly from real jet lag. Under our current system, we have a one-hour shift twice a year, not 12-hour flights across the dateline to Tokyo.

We can’t change the Earth’s tilt. Seasonal clock shifts are an imperfect compromise, but they help us adapt our schedules to the facts of nature. Let’s leave well enough alone and concentrate on bigger problems.

DAVE STEIN

Santa Rosa

A Veterans Day visit

EDITOR: I was planting garlic in my front yard on Veterans Day. I had my American flag flying from the front of my house. It’s a good-size, neighbor-friendly Stars and Stripes. I fly it every national holiday. I love my country. A neighbor came by and thanked me for flying the flag. He told me he was a Vietnam veteran. He was a Marine. He asked me if I was a vet. I said yes and from Vietnam as well. Not a Marine but a “sub marine.” Not sure he heard me. He said he was glad I flew the Stars and Stripes and thanked me. He didn’t like that some people flew flags from other countries with different colors. I told him, “Well, this is America, and we are free to fly any flag we want to fly.” He is hard of hearing and didn’t respond to that. He just thanked me again as I did him.

DOUG COURTEMARCHE

Santa Rosa

One question

EDITOR: What specific objective facts and evidence, not subjective personal opinions, are former President Trump and numerous other elected Republican government officials at all levels across the country using to determine and then declare that the 2020 United States presidential election was stolen?

BILL BRYANT

Sebastopol

Ignoring citizens

EDITOR: Citizens are outraged that several supervisors rejected unanimous recommendations rendered by two county commissions (“Board to revisit winery events,” Nov. 3). The reason was obvious – these commissions had the temerity to propose wine industry regulations that the industry did not approve of.

Apparently, the citizen commissions – whose members are supervisorial appointees – did not get the memo that, in Sonoma County, the wine industry regulates itself.

The supervisors rejected a set of local guidelines unanimously adopted by the Sonoma Valley Citizen Advisory Commission – guidelines that were several years in the making, with ample public input.

Then, the Supervisors rejected the draft winery event ordinance unanimously approved by the Planning Commission. This ordinance has been eight years in the making, with formal input beginning in 2015 and ending with four lengthy Planning Commission hearings.

It was obvious from several supervisors’ condescending behavior that they were instructed to take a hands-off approach to winery event regulation, despite tons of impact analyses submitted by rural residents and concerns about negative impacts to restaurants.

We ask: Why would anyone volunteer their precious time to work on citizen advisory commissions if our supervisors dismiss their reasoned decisions, just as they’ve dismissed a decade of residents’ pleas.

JUDITH OLNEY

Healdsburg

Tyranny of the minority

EDITOR: The founders were determined to guard against the dangers of what James Madison called, “the tyranny of the majority.” Subsequently, they formed a republic with checks and balances to protect both the rights of the majority and minority.

However, we aren’t governed by the majority but an oppressive minority that asserts power not commensurate with the will of the people. For example, Senate Republicans represent about 44% of the population. The filibuster rule requiring 60 votes to pass legislation is more of a hostage situation than a representative democracy. There are six conservative justices on the Supreme Court, three of whom were appointed by Donald Trump who lost the popular vote and twice was impeached.

The majority of citizens favor gun control and a woman’s right to choose. Yet in Heller, the court essentially threw out the phrase “a well regulated militia” in holding that the right to bear arms applies to all people. In Dobbs, overruling Roe v. Wade and Casey, the court struck down a woman’s right to choose. The Electoral College has made it possible twice since 2000 for the least popular candidate to win the presidency.

We are burdened with tyranny of the minority.

GENE COLOMBINI

Santa Rosa

