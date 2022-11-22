Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Court’s lost legitimacy

EDITOR: Not so long ago, Justice Samuel Alioto said questioning the Supreme Court justices’ motives on overturning Roe vs. Wade might appear to lessen the legitimacy of the court. In his confirmation hearing in 2006, Alioto said “the life and health of a mother is a compelling interest throughout pregnancy.” No mention of this was made in the court’s decision to abandon a woman’s right to abortion regardless of any health consequences.

Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett and Neil Gorsuch in their confirmation hearings all referred to Roe vs. Wade as established law, which it was until they voted to overturn it. Then there is Justice Clarence Thomas, who clearly should have recused himself from recent cases that touched on his wife’s association with fringe organizations such as QAnon.

So I would ask, what legitimacy? Is it any wonder that the court’s approval rating is at an all-time low?

RICHARD EVANS

Sebastopol

Logging loophole

EDITOR: Thank you for the informative Nov. 14 story on the logging plan near Guerneville (“Logging plan close to decision”). The forester characterized the plan as a “selective” harvest. The Forest Practice Act restricts logging to selection in the South Bay counties and in some special treatment zones, such as the coastal zone. The Legislature understood “selection” to mean single tree selection. Unfortunately, the timber- industry-controlled Board of Forestry redefined selection to include a new designation they called “group selection,” which in reality is many small clear cuts. The Guerneville logging plan is mostly group selection and another treatment called “transition.” This deceptive loophole is but one example of why the Board of Forestry needs to be reformed.

RICK COATES

Executive director, Forest Unlimited

Impatient drivers

EDITOR: Robin Abcarian’s column regarding right turn hazards says pedestrian deaths have increased “and no one knows exactly why” (“Safety-wise, right on red is just wrong,” Wednesday). My theory is that everything in our culture is now speeded up as to expected waiting time.

People are conditioned to expect everything quickly. Drivers are in a hurry. More people now experience someone tailgating them and creeping up closer at red lights — the better to push ahead when the light changes. Driving into crosswalks in pursuit of a quicker right turn is just one example — and a likely explanation for more pedestrian deaths.

SUE BATES-PINTAR

Petaluma

Hopeful results

EDITOR: I think most of us are grateful that many Donald Trump acolyte far-right Republicans were defeated in the recent election, especially those running for crucial swing state secretary of state positions. I’m even more grateful that most of them, including the worst election-deniers, graciously conceded. Even more amazingly, there were no Trumpian claims of “election fraud” and “vote-rigging” offered to explain their losses.

Let’s hope the worst of the Trump-driven madness of these past several years is over. But before we rest too comfortably thinking normalcy has returned, I think it’s important to remember that most of the election-denying, MAGA candidates (like Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and Jim Jordan) running for Congress or top state offices were elected — almost all winning handily.

How could so many prefer those far-right candidates — some even espousing QAnon beliefs? As comforting as these midterms have been in restoring our faith in Americana, it’s important to realize lancing this Trump boil is far from over.

RICK CHILDS

Mendocino

Will’s derisive column

EDITOR: George F. Will’s column focused on the legal procedural aspects of Equal Rights Amendment ratification deadlines and overlooked the real and continued effects of women’s second-class status (“Equal Rights Amendment still staggering on,” Thursday).

In 2022, men have control over their bodies; women do not. Women do not receive equal pay for equal work. Women athletes do not receive training facilities equal to those their male counterparts receive. Women are not equally represented as corporate leaders and are rare on corporate boards. I’m sure your mother, sister, wife or daughter can add to this list.

The proposed Equal Rights Amendment makes it clear that women have equal rights to men. No other constitutional amendment clearly states this.

Will makes obvious his derision for advocates of the ERA. Women don’t give up. Women seek change rather than the status quo. Derision feeds the fire for change. Get used to it.

DONNA GAETANO

Santa Rosa

