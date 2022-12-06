Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Skeptical of art

EDITOR: Sorry to burst the bubble (or should I say the red balloon?) of those who were thrilled to find Banksy art on the wall of Windsor Masonic Lodge (“Did Banksy tag hall?” Dec. 4). Two minutes of online research would lead anyone to surmise it was most likely not done by the original artist. Anyone with a can of paint and a “girl with a balloon Banksy stencil,” purchased for under $6 from Amazon, can instantly replicate this same image on any available wall. Sure, there’s a slim chance the U.K.-based artist visited the area and left us this souvenir. If researched and confirmed, that would be news.

LAUREN BRENNER

Sonoma

Overlooked victims

EDITOR: While the tragic killings in Moscow, Idaho, garner international attention, I can’t help but mourn the numerous poor people and people of color who endure similar attacks in silence and mourn alone. White victims sell newspapers and garner heartfelt attention, while people of color can expect no such comfort, much less investigation and prosecution.

KATHRYN RAHMN

Santa Rosa

Election fraud, RIP

EDITOR: Given the midterm election results, it’s clear the American people have resoundingly dismissed the whole lot of election fiction. Sadly, not everyone is on board as a recent letter illustrates (“Election nightmare,” Nov. 21). I’m happy to point out that nightmares are all in your own head.

I would bet that none of this dwindling group has ever been a poll worker, but I have. The minuscule number of complaints received during the recent election is consistent with a process that is efficient, accurate and secure.

At our polling station, election integrity was No. 1, followed by ensuring everyone had an opportunity to vote. People even registered to vote on the spot and received provisional ballots. Our ballot counts had to line up perfectly.

If an election skeptic wants to shift focus to those vote tabulation systems, the courts have allowed dozens of defamation lawsuits filed by Dominion and Smartmatic to proceed. OANN, Fox News, Rudy Guiliani et al will be held accountable. In a country with no history of compromised elections, if you are looking for the source of chaos and confusion, it would lie with the aggressive voter suppression laws implemented by GOP-controlled state legislatures.

JOHN BRODEY

Santa Rosa

True inclusion

EDITOR: Parents aren’t angry about history (even the bad) being taught. Parents are angry about political ideologies under critical race theory being taught. Our Sonoma County district has hired a company that trains teachers “how to teach through the lens of CRT.” These diversity, equity and inclusion companies divide our children based on race, ethnicity, sexual preference, disability status and gender. Separating children into demographics (labels), leaves out niches. This is not true inclusivity.

True inclusivity includes diversity of thought. To cultivate diversity of thought, we need to invite all into the dialogue, regardless of the labels. Allowing others to belong, doesn’t take away from anyone. It is not a zero-sum game. Within these groups, individuals have varied stories and backgrounds; therefore, have different ideas and opinions.

Tolerance of differing viewpoints should be common ground in an academic setting. Teachers should create an environment that fosters curiosity and critical thinking. There should be ideological neutrality in the classroom. Teachers should expose students to multiple perspectives and sources without bias. Focusing on demographics erects walls. Prioritizing a mix of viewpoints promotes bridges. It isn’t about history, it’s about ideology in the classroom.

R.J. PRUSKY

Santa Rosa

Wood smoke dangers

EDITOR: We were pleased to see the Press Democrat report on the dangers of wood smoke (“Agency: Avoid fireplace use this weekend,” Nov. 23). The facts are plain, wood smoke is air pollution that contributes to various health problems and is a major contributor to global warming.

The negative effects of wood smoke are too numerous to list in this letter, but here is one from familiesforcleanair.org: a single fireplace creates more air pollution than 90 SUVs. More facts can be found on the Bay Area Air Quality Managements District’s website along with its wood smoke reduction incentive program, which offers information on grant funding to help lower the cost of replacing a wood-burning heating device with cleaner options.

So please, friends and neighbors, consider our threatened planet and the air that we all breathe and think twice before lighting that fire.

PHIL FARBER and STEVIE LAZO

Santa Rosa

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com