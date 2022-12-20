Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Unanswered questions

EDITOR: Staff Writer Phil Barber’s article about teacher housing plans was interesting but left many questions unanswered (“Education office buys property for homes,” Dec. 7). It was reported that the Sonoma County Office of Education spent $630,000 to purchase a residential property for the purpose of demolishing it and building 60-70 residential units for teachers. There was no mention of the final cost or time frame to complete the project. The site has not been assessed for change in zoning or the complexity entailed in making this change. There was no mention of the source for funding this expensive project.

Interesting that Greg Medici, the deputy superintendent in charge of the education office’s business support services, was quoted as easily dismissing any comparison between this project and the experience that Sonoma State University had in spending $40 million to acquire similar housing. Three years later, the university found it was underutilized and had to open it to the public in an attempt to recover expenses.

The take-away from this article is that for all the good and noble intentions, a significant amount of money is being spent on a massive undertaking without a solid plan of execution.

KEN RICHTER

Santa Rosa

U.S. hypocrisy

EDITOR: The hypocrisy of U.S. foreign policy is stunning. It’s clear that Viktor Bout is a “merchant of death,” but no one can come close to the largest purveyor of weapons to the world — the United States — which supports and arms the majority of repressive governments worldwide. Martin Luther King, Jr. was right. The U.S. is the greatest purveyor of violence on earth.

Remembering the U.S. arming of what became the Taliban, people are already worrying about U.S. weapons in the hands of fascist battalion members in Ukraine. Need more examples of hypocrisy? The Defense Department admits that the U.S. dropped more ordinance on Iraq on the first day of that illegal war than Russia did on Ukraine in the first month. The U.S. immediately targeted vital infrastructure, an international law violation, whereas Russia waited for many months. Vladimir Putin is a bully, but the United States is the biggest bully on the block and NATO is its protection racket. The rest of the world understand this. It’s time for Americans to understand it.

Now that Brittney Griner has, rightly, been freed, can the government address all the people it holds prisoner for similar “crimes?” It’s past time to restrain our own country.

SUSAN COLLIER LAMONT

Santa Rosa

The wrong name

EDITOR: I would like to clear up some of the recent disinformation in this paper. The phrase “assault weapon” is misleading. Neither the military nor the firearms industry uses that term. Any object used to attack another person is an assault weapon. To confine its use to a particular weapon is just an attempt to demonize.

The AR-15 carbine that is under attack from the anti-Second Amendment crowd is not a weapon of war. It has never been used by any significant military force in combat.

There are plenty of examples of mass murder being committed with knives, pistols, shotguns, hunting rifles, automobiles, airliners and mixtures of fertilizer and oil. We need to deal with our culture and criminals, not objects that can kill.

With our standing army, some argue that we don’t need a civilian militia. In the past century it is likely that over 100 million civilians were killed by their own governments. Those governments maintained standing armies that did not protect the public. Politicians and despots use standing armies to protect themselves, thus an armed populace is the necessary counterweight.

JAMES R. OGLESBY

Santa Rosa

An enforcement issue

EDITOR: I too drive Highway 101 every day for work. I too notice all the single drivers in the carpool lane and agree that this is a problem and missed revenue. I do not agree with Anne Bennett making it a race or “entitlement” issue (“Highway scofflaws,” Letters, Wednesday). People from all walks are committing this infraction. The problem is that the law is not enforced. I wish people would just stop making everything into something it is not.

INA BRASHER

Santa Rosa

Taxes and business

EDITOR: It is obvious that Robert Plantz has never run a small business when he states that “business expense tax deductions are a form of government support” (“Tax breaks and religion,” Letters, Dec. 12). Does he think businesses should pay income taxes based on their gross revenues? Of course they pay taxes on their net income, after deducting all their expenses, which is a natural accounting method, not a form of government support.

JOHN SCHWIRTZ

Santa Rosa

