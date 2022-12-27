Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Keeping streets safe

EDITOR: We’re taught to use street markings — lane lines, turn arrows, crosswalks and such — for safe driving and walking. Unfortunately, Santa Rosa’s markings aren’t repainted often enough and, as they become gray with use, they’re often barely visible, especially on cloudy and rainy days and in the glare-filled light of winter. I urge the city to repaint street markings more frequently, in the best interests of all.

SUE PEKARSKY GARY

Sebastopol

The court’s bias

EDITOR: The right-leaning Supreme Court has been disingenuous in its interpretation of the Constitution. It has used originalism and textualism as a facade to cherry pick the Constitution. Originalism is essentially a method of interpreting the Constitution based on its public meaning at its enactment, while textualism is a method of interpreting legal text based on its ordinary meaning. The court has circumvented justice under the pretext of originalism and textualism.

Just consider the late Justice Antonin Scalia’s interpretation of gun rights in the Heller case in 2008. Clearly the Second Amendment contains the language “for a well regulated militia.” However, Scalia deflated the importance of that phrase by claiming it to be a mere preparatory expression.

Also consider this year’s Dobbs decision, which struck down a woman’s right to choose. Here the majority, ignoring precedents, due process and the Ninth Amendment, held that a woman’s ethical choice to abort based on privacy rights did not comport with originalism and textualism.

This court, in its adherence to these theories, coupled with personal ideologies that are remise of consequences, has relegated itself to a biased political body, not a tribunal where the little man can seek justice.

GENE M. COLOMBINI

Santa Rosa

‘Efficient’ killing tools

EDITOR: James R. Oglesby dismisses concerns about assault weapons by pointing out that mass killings have been perpetrated with everything from knives to fertilizer (“The wrong name,” Letters, Dec. 20). Like many Second Amendment absolutists, he lumps assault weapons into a wastebasket category of “objects that kill” and suggests we focus on the killers and not the weapons they use. Some of Oglesby’s “objects,” though, are much more efficient killing tools than others. On Oct. 1, 2017, Stephen Paddock, a 64-year-old Nevada man, opened fire on the crowd attending a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. From his 32nd-floor hotel suite a quarter-mile away, he fired more than 1,000 bullets, killing 60 people and wounding more than 400. It took him less than 10 minutes. Try doing that with a knife.

MARK SLOAN

Santa Rosa

A Christmas ‘gift’

EDITOR: So I parked near Corrick’s in downtown Santa Rosa on the Thursday before Christmas to see if they had a gift I was looking for. I was in there about 10 minutes and when I came out, I had a Christmas gift from the city of Santa Rosa on my windshield — a $34 parking ticket.

I was under the impression that the city didn’t issue parking tickets two weeks before Christmas to encourage downtown shopping. Montgomery Village, Coddingtown and the Santa Rosa Plaza have free parking and you would think downtown merchants would encourage free Christmas shopping just to compete.

I guess the city is in such dire straits for money it will even do a Christmas “bah humbug” for revenue. I was telling a friend about that ticket, and he said that the city’s meter readers are invisible and that’s how they get you so quickly. I hope the city will use those Christmas parking ticket funds to do some seasonal kindness like feed the homeless. Anyway, regardless of the bumps in the road, we live in a wonderful place, and here’s wishing everyone a happy new year.

MICHAEL HARAN

Santa Rosa

Politicians’ tax returns

EDITOR: So the GOP believes the release of Donald Trump’s tax records sets a dangerous precedent? In the current age of globalization and entangled financial interests, I believe that release of such records should be a requirement for those seeking high political office so that their connections and obligations to foreign and corporate entities may be known.

RICHARD A. DURR

Santa Rosa

The real victims

EDITOR: The article about the Henry family’s dog being shot by a neighbor was biased in favor of the Henrys (“ ‘Tragic for both families,’ ” Friday). Imagine the feel the article would have had if the headline photo were of a child holding the bloodied body of one of the chickens killed by the Henrys’ dog. The Henrys should drop the lawsuit against their neighbor and accept responsibility for what happened to their dog and the neighbors’ chickens.

CRISTINA GOULART

Santa Rosa

