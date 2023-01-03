Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Time to compromise

EDITOR: Like columnist David Von Drehle, I have great admiration for Volodymyr Zelenskyy (“Zelenskyy, rising to destiny, embodies American values,” Dec. 26). But the idea that he “embodies American values” raises a red flag for me.

The U.S. supports his willingness to jeopardize the lives of many Ukrainian men, to compromise the well-being of many Ukrainian families and to spend inordinate amounts of Ukrainian, U.S. and NATO money on military paraphernalia rather than compromise in any way with Russia. So far, he refuses to negotiate.

According to Von Drehle’s column, Zelenskyy would let Ukraine as a country die altogether, rather than release back to Vladimir Putin a small region or two — those areas where half the residents are already Russian or are used to living side by side with Russians. This seems shortsighted.

ELIZABETH BOARDMAN

Santa Rosa

The founders’ intent

EDITOR: James R. Oglesby’s letter criticizing continued use of the term “assault weapon” for semi-automatic rifles is quite correct (“The wrong name,” Dec. 20). They are not assault weapons, but they are designed to appeal to the testosterone-challenged. There are many rifles, shotguns and cartridges much more suited for target shooting, hunting and serious home defense.

With the Second Amendment (“A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State …”), the founders wanted state militias to supplement any national army. On May 8, 1792, Congress passed “An Act to provide for the National Defense by establishing a Uniform Militia throughout the United States” requiring “every free, able-bodied, white male citizen of the respective states … of the age of eighteen years and under the age of forty-five years be enrolled in the militia by the commanding officer within whose bounds such citizen shall reside …. within twelve months after the passing of this act.”

The states followed with enacting legislation. And, yes, militia members had to appear with their own prescribed weapons and 20 rounds of shot and powder. If the current Supreme Court follows the founders’ intent, it’s going to be a real surprise to some folks.

KENT DOMOGALLA

Calistoga

Habitat for birds

EDITOR: People may not realize it, but when they cover their yard with plastic and top it with mulch or rocks, they are getting rid of birds, and they will still get weeds. Birds cannot eat through plastic, rocks, fake grass, pavers, etc. It is recommended to have just 5 feet of noncombustible material next to one’s house. So, if one wants to have birds in their yard and neighborhood, as well as having soil that is rich and fertile, cover the ground with mulch. Areas of lightly watered grass also works for birds. Both are alternatives to covering over nature.

LYNN HOYLE

Santa Rosa

San Jose gun law

EDITOR: So down San Jose way, I’m sure all the thugs and gang members with stolen and illegal guns are lining up with their agents to get some of that insurance. No. Law-abiding citizens with firearms who want to stay “legal” will comply, but there will be others who will not in protest of what they perceive as an infringement on their Second Amendment rights. The whole law will undoubtedly be headed to the courts. The Supreme Court recently ruled that citizens have the right to carry a gun outside the home without showing cause. I will be shocked to see a sudden drop in gun violence as a result of this law or successful insurance claims against people with insured guns.

JACK BURGER

Cazadero

Trump’s copyright

EDITOR: It appears that ex-President Donald Trump wanted to copyright the phrase “Rigged Election!” Some reports don’t have the exclamation mark, which would take away some of the emphasis. I am sure that this phrase has been use before, possibly hundreds of times, both by candidates and in news reporting. There have been elections in some countries where more than 100% of the votes were for one candidate, and thus this would be an accurate and existing wording.

Maybe he could try to copyright “Ex-President” or “Loser” so that no one can use these in their reporting about Trump. If it is possible to copyright common words, then I will copyright “the” and charge $1 for every usage, but I will give 10% to charity.

Words are free to use and abuse and should remain so.

DENNIS FITZGERALD

Melbourne, Australia

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.