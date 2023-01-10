Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Surprise us

EDITOR: On Wednesday, I attended the swearing-in of Sheriff Eddie Engram. I worked hard for the campaign of Carl Tennenbaum and equally hard against Engram. I had seen Engram signs in all the places where I’d seen signs against Measure P, and his endorsers were those who resist law enforcement accountability.

What I would ask of Engram is that he surprise us. Surprise me and the majority of Sonoma County voters by supporting Measure P as it was intended by its framers. Surprise his supporters by accepting the changes that are necessary to create safety for all of us, including safety from law enforcement excess.

Engram spoke about growing up in dangerous neighborhoods and the violence that is at an all-time high in Sonoma County. Given his experience, I was disappointed that Engram’s reaction to the desperation of those in disadvantaged communities was a career that punishes them rather than helps.

I heard nothing to indicate that Engram understands that this increasingly precarious world, which creates desperate people, is what causes the violence. He can’t remake the world on his own, but he can acknowledge this reality and promote compassion.

Please surprise us, Sheriff Engram.

SUSAN COLLIER LAMONT

Santa Rosa

Prep sports fan

EDITOR: High school football season is over, and student athletes have now turned to other sports. I enjoy following all high school sports, and I would love to see as much coverage in The Press Democrat of basketball, soccer, wrestling, track and field, swimming, golf, tennis, lacrosse, badminton, baseball, softball, etc., as there was of football. Football is a great sport, but so are all the others.

JANET MULLIGAN

Windsor

Helping Ukraine

EDITOR: A big thank you for Trudy Rubin’s compelling column on helping Ukrainians (“Helping Ukrainian civilians under Russian fire,” Dec. 25). Knowing about these three wonderful smaller hands-on organizations changed my holiday giving plan, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to support them. I’m quite sure Rubin’s column will inspire many to spread the word and to donate to those three organizations that are providing prosthetics for children who lost limbs in the strikes (Unbreakable, ukrainehouse.us/projects), funding teams who deliver aid in the most damaged regions (Ukraine Trust Chain, ukrainetrustchain.org), and helping the wounded soldiers (Revived Soldiers Ukraine, rsukraine.org).

BOBBI BERENS

Sebastopol

Expel Russia

EDITOR: Nothing the U.S. and Western nations have done so far has persuaded Vladimir Putin to cease his attacks on Ukraine. Frank Mayhew provides an answer (“Punish Russia,” Letters, Dec. 13). Putin needs to know in a dramatic way that the nations of the world disapprove of his actions in Ukraine.

The U.N. charter says that “a member of the United Nations which has persistently violated the principles contained in the present Charter may be expelled from the organization by the General Assembly upon the recommendation of the Security Council.”

Secretary-general Antonio Guterres said during a recent trip, “Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a violation of its territorial integrity and the charter of the U.N.”

President Joe Biden spoke recently: “Russia has shamelessly violated the core tenets of the United Nations charter … and just today Putin has made overt nuclear threats against Europe.”

If Russia were expelled from the U.N., it would become an international pariah. Putin knows that Russia cannot exist without the cooperation of other nations. The possibility of an outcast Russia might work to persuade Putin to give up the fighting where other measures have failed.

GENE A. HOTTEL

Santa Rosa

Cannabis coverage

EDITOR: A recent complaint about cannabis articles proliferating in The Press Democrat made me smile. Turn to the “food” section — Feast and Wine — and find recipes using and articles about wine varietals. I am still waiting for an Alice B. Toklas brownies recipes or “How to make skunk tea from trim.” Not a single article about what is a good buy where on CBD gummies (or how to make your own), yet I see that my giant 8% Social Security raise might go to a couple of nice wines under $50 a bottle. Perhaps more persons of limited means would subscribe if articles included interests of less-affluent folks who may take a toke with their affordable Korbel or a CBD tea for aches and pains.

WEEDY TUHTANJOSEPH

Sebastopol

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.