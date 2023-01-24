Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Playing politics

EDITOR: I’m worried that in the process of becoming speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy has given away too much authority to the extremes of his party. Nancy Pelosi faced similar problems, but her position was stronger and she could afford to resist the more strident edges of her party.

The current cause célèbre is the debt ceiling. Neither party really cares. Since 1960, Congress has raised the debt limit 78 separate times; 49 times under Republican presidents and 29 times under Democratic presidents. Neither party wants to eliminate the argument because both use it as a cudgel against the other party. Debt limit is a catchy phrase.

For the U.S. to fail to pay its debts would be more disastrous than Brexit. It would simultaneously injure our economy and the world economy. The U.S. dollar has the envious position of being the world’s reserve currency. Because the dollar is considered stable, most international contracts and financial agreements are based on the dollar. This is what allows us to put the squeeze on Russia. China and others have taken note and are making plans.

STEVE CARTER

Sebastopol

Impact of bad polls

EDITOR: Thank you for publishing the Close to Home column by Richard Hertz (“Too many predictions, not enough data,” Jan. 13). It accurately points out the flaws with the current state of polling, such as small sample sizes and improperly biased questions. Some polling aggregators merge these results with more reliable polls as that increases the sample size, which, in principle, should reduce the margin of error in the polls.

Quite a number of new polling organizations published polls in the weeks leading up to the 2022 election that predicted a Republican landslide. At least some of these firms appear to be nothing more that shills for the Republican Party, yet those results were publicized by the media and taken seriously by the Democratic and Republican establishments.

This resulted in Democrats spending money on safe races, rather than very competitive races, some Democrats became discouraged and sat on the sidelines, and some Republicans became overconfident and lost races that they could have won.

LARRY MARTIN

Sebastopol

‘A huge difference’

EDITOR: There is a huge difference between classified documents found and returned immediately from a former elected official’s offices and boxes and boxes of classified documents being intentionally removed and flown to an ex-president’s private home. And then Donald Trump denied they were there. I am still fearful of what may have happened to the contents of the empty folders found at Mar-a-Lago. Were those documents sold by Trump? What happened to them?

JUDY WATTEN

Kenwood

Glib analysis

EDITOR: Like Laura Gonzales, I am disappointed in the results of Israel’s election, but her glib analysis and predictions are sorely lacking in facts and context (“Israel’s new leaders,” Letters, Jan. 9). Meanwhile, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is serving the 18th year of a supposed four-year term and Hamas, an Islamist terrorist group, rules Gaza with an iron hand.

The only reason there are not two states in the region is Palestinian intransigence. Since 1937 there have been at least five major offers to implement a two-state solution, all rejected by the Palestinians. Despite abundant historical evidence of the indigeneity of the Jewish people in Israel, Palestinians continue to deny that reality and refuse to share the land and holy sites.

Gonzales fears for the future of LGBTQ+ folks in Israel, where they have full rights, but ignores that being gay in Gaza is a capital crime and subject to a 10-year prison term in areas ruled by the Palestinian Authority.

Zionism is the movement that advocates for self-determination for the Jewish people in their ancestral homeland. Would Gonzales deny that right to any other ethnic minority?

MARK RUDOW

Santa Rosa

Ensuring oysters are safe

EDITOR: As the Friday article outlines, water runoff from agricultural fields and homes after heavy rains may increase the fecal bacterial count in oyster growing waters (“Rain to blame for California oyster shortage”). After the rains subside, harvesters must test their oyster growing waters for bacterial contamination in order to prevent potential illness if contaminated oysters are consumed by people.

The growers in Tomales and Morro Bay are fortunate to be able to use the services of the Sonoma County Public Health Laboratory. The lab is one of only four in California certified by the Food and Drug Administration to test shellfish and shellfish growing waters. Local growers work with the lab to schedule testing that enables a speedy return to harvesting the pristine oysters that our region is known for.

LISA CRITCHETT

Petaluma

