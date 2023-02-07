Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Crosswalk dangers

EDITOR: Good grief, how many accidents in the crosswalk at Hoen Avenue and Sierra Creek Lane will it take before improvements are made (“Pedestrians at risk,” Letters, Jan. 27)? Several years ago, my 80-pound dog and I were very nearly run over in this crosswalk. At the time, in writing to the city and The Press Democrat, I suggested speed was a factor but ignored signage.

For westbound cars on Hoen, the crosswalk is midblock — a somewhat unusual location. While there is signage — who reads signs? — it seems to have proven inadequate in warning drivers of this crosswalk. The crosswalk requires, in my opinion, electronic signage of some sort to warn drivers and protect children attending Spring Lake Middle School as well as others using this crosswalk.

JACK WALTON

Santa Rosa

Meeting state’s needs

EDITOR: Firefighters might have contained the recent past great fires if not for the strong winds. Those who sued PG&E and everyone else will now pay more for electricity in order to pay off the lawsuits, including businesses that will then raise prices for their goods and be less competitive worldwide.

France gets 70% of its electricity from nuclear power plants without a serious health problem. If California had more nuclear power plants, they could be located on the coast in areas that have small populations, and the excess heat generated could desalinate seawater, which California could always use.

We need more dams with fish ladders, and they could also produce electricity. Dams store water, are beautiful, have many recreational uses and provide downstream flood control and water for irrigation.

This should be a no-brainer for intelligent leaders. What we need is someone who knows what we need.

LEONARD RIEPENHOFF

Santa Rosa

Failure by EMTs

EDITOR: Years ago, I helped produce a national EMT training program for firefighters. So it was with a keen eye toward the medical response that I watched the horrific street camera view of the beating of Tyre Nichols. I even took time code notes off the video as I watched the EMTs arrive. I was stunned by how long it took them to ever open their jump kits.

I now read that the police were telling them nonsense about drug use. That doesn’t excuse their lackadaisical response, but it makes me wonder about relying on the offending officers for information. When I rode with rescue squads, we would encounter the same first responders several times a day at different events. I wonder if that made it more likely to be influenced.

In the end, there’s no excuse for failing to render care.

BRIAN NARELLE

Rohnert Park

Parking gap

EDITOR: The Petaluma City Council recently voted 6-1 to approve a 52-unit affordable apartment complex. The majority chose to overlook the fact that the complex will have only 22 parking spaces. According to the 2022 census, only 8.45 % of U.S. households are without a car. So, it is likely that a 52-unit complex will have at least 52 vehicles, if not 104 or more.

Where will those vehicles park? I can only imagine the competition for the 22 spaces. What are the alternatives? The library is across the street, but that lot is reserved for patrons. In the fair’s parking lot? The future of the fairgrounds is currently unclear. There is no guarantee that parking will be there in the future.

While I understand that the city’s goal is to reduce dependence on cars, we aren’t there yet. This shortsighted decision will only push the parking issue to other streets. No one would dream of building market-rate apartments without adequate parking, but this decision by the City Council is saying is it’s OK to do to those with low-income residents.

CAROL CASTILLO

Petaluma

Ensuring fire safety

EDITOR: You Feb. 1 editorial shed light on many concerns the local populace has regarding the southern Lake County resort project (“Fire safety must come first with proposed resort”). Evacuation in case of an emergency is certainly one of highest concerns.

As it stands, Lake County has but four viable roads from which an evacuation can be facilitated. All of them are narrow and some are mountainous roads, and they can be difficult to drive in normal periods, let alone during the high-stress environment that an evacuating brings. These are the routes emergency response vehicles will have to travel simultaneously, making evacuation even more arduous.

While I commend the developer’s plans to include infrastructure, such as a fire station and helipad and safe refuge areas, the wildland-urban interface poses significant risk and challenges for those who plan to develop these projects and those who wish to reside in them. There is no simple solution to this problem.

DAVID FROMER

Lower Lake

