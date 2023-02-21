Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Social Security funds

EDITOR: Yes, Social Security is Joe Biden’s cudgel and I hope he uses it effectively. However, I am angered by the Feb. 9 article about this important social safety net program (“Social Security is Biden’s cudgel”). First, Social Security is not an entitlement program. Social Security beneficiaries contribute all their working lives, as do their employers. To collect standard benefits, a person must contribute for at least 40 calendar quarters, or 10 years of work. The child tax credit is an entitlement program. If you meet the income and other requirements and have a child in your home, you get the credit. All you must do is file a tax return.

Second, the article implied that Social Security already requires money from the federal budget to pay benefits. Not true. Current benefits are paid first from payroll withholdings of current earners. Yes, there is now a shortfall. Fortunately, Social Security has a savings account, the Social Security Trust Fund. This fund is invested in interest-bearing obligations of the United States and managed by the Treasury Department. When this savings account is exhausted, then only payroll tax withholdings will remain to cover benefits, and benefits will be cut if nothing is done to improve the program’s long-term solvency.

ANNE C. TRUJILLO

Rohnert Park

Choose kids over guns

EDITOR: What, if anything, will federal legislators do about the terrible epidemic of mass shootings? These supposedly bright, enlightened “leaders,” supported by powerful and well-funded interest groups, including the National Rifle Association, have control of Congress, preventing any progress on laws against assault guns. So far, there cannot even be any meaningful debate of background checks or banning assault weapons.

On Feb. 13, on the campus of Michigan State University, a 43-year-old shooter killed three students and critically wounded five others. According to Dana Nessel, Michigan’s attorney general, the shooter had a criminal record and should not have been able to possess a weapon under state law. Her two sons were present but were unharmed. Her statement to MSNBC: “We need new federal gun laws. When will we ever learn to love our kids more than we love our guns?”

FRANK H. BAUMGARDNER III

Santa Rosa

Human nature at its best

EDITOR: On one hand, I can think of our world as a humongous dysfunctional family of in-laws, outlaws and the peculiar. Then my heart softens upon learning that former President Jimmy Carter has decided to go into hospice care. He’s one of the best examples of human nature at its best that I’ve ever witnessed. He has truly practiced what he preached.

BILL KRUMBEIN

Santa Rosa

Confronting racism

EDITOR: Shayna Billings’ words were bold and provocative and showed a refreshing command of the systemic racism in this country and the inevitable violence it consciously embraces with shocking comfort (“This is who we are,” Letters, Feb. 5).

American communities that shamelessly profess no connection to such atrocities are no different than complacent white households in neighborhoods like mine that drove a Black professional, Sheba Person-Whitley, to move her young family to Sacramento County for their safety. She then commuted to her Sonoma County Economic Development office before leaving the “best job” she ever had.

Can all of us fat, happy and secure white folk look ourselves in the mirror and speak truthfully? We are the problem, we are the bad actors, we are the ones who need to respond, to firmly, kindly and positively provide leadership to confront and defeat violent and malicious systemic social biases.

Let us come together to champion this type of candor and encourage more like-minded voices to speak up, to support and spur all concerned citizens and social advocates to strike down the destructive prejudicial attitudes that pervade our community and all others in this country.

FRANK DARIEN

Santa Rosa

Data proves the point

EDITOR: Sonoma County District Attorney Carla Rodriguez criticized the state’s Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory Board’s data collection as “fatally flawed” because it relies on law enforcement officers’ perceptions of the race of people they stop rather than the stopped peoples’ actual race (“Report finds race a factor in stops,” Sunday). The officers’ perception at the point they decide to stop the person is what counts. The officers are stopping people they perceive to be Latino or Black more frequently than people they perceive to be white. The data, in fact, demonstrate the racial bias of the officers. Rather than a fatal flaw, the use of perception proves the point.

NANCY PEMBERTON

Sebastopol

