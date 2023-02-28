Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Masks save lives

EDITOR: Columnist Bret Stephens is wrong about masks, and The Press Democrat was wrong for featuring his critique (“Pandemic mask mandate accomplished nothing,” Thursday). Stephens trumpeted his erroneous and harmful conclusions based on misunderstood science and a less than credible source.

The published report that he uses as a cudgel isn’t nearly as definitive as he states and does not support the notion that masking to prevent harm from COVID or other respiratory infections is useless, as Stephens asserts. In fact, most experts in the field read this to ascertain that the opposite is still true. And his source who colors the report’s conclusions with political invective is a notorious COVID dissident and vaccine skeptic, not an objective scientist.

Ask almost any health care worker or first responder if masks save lives, perhaps especially their own. In calling for shade on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for promoting masking to help control harm from COVID and suggesting that apologies to mask refusers are in order, Stephens throws caution to the wind. A responsible journalist does not use unsubstantiated information to alarm people in a crowded theater, nor to give solace to pyromaniacs.

Masks save lives.

DR. GEORGE R. FLORES

Bodega Bay

Enforce gun laws

EDITOR: Eugene Robinson’s Feb. 16 column was a well-written appeal for gun confiscation (“To prevent more carnage, take the guns away”). He however omitted critical information that renders his narrative hackneyed. He wrote the obvious, “If a man intent on killing had not obtained a gun, three Michigan State students would not be dead.” He failed to mention the shooter was busted in June 2019 for illegally carrying a concealed handgun without a permit, but those felony charges were dismissed by county Prosecutor Carol Siemon. The penalty for such an offense is five years in prison. Had he been convicted, which he surely would have, he would have been in prison, would not have obtained a gun, and the killings would not have occurred.

In 2021, Siemon made it her office’s policy to limit the use of felony firearms charges, citing dramatic racial inequality.

Because he wasn’t flagged as a convicted felon, the Michigan State shooter was able pass a background check and obtain a handgun. Here’s the thing: When gun laws are ignored, for whatever reason, criminals and deranged lunatics will have their way. Robinson is, I’m sure, aware of all of this, but his crusade is neither accuracy nor the rule of law.

LARRY LAMPI

Eureka

Adopting best practices

EDITOR: If law enforcement officials and the cop in a suit (district attorney) actually need a Racial and Identity Profiling Act report to tell them there are racial disparities in police stops and searches and believe the attorney general’s study is “fatally flawed,” they should get together to ensure that local law enforcement officers are collecting the needed information (“Report finds race a factor in stops,” Feb. 19).

Local law enforcement agencies have the ability to add additional check-off-the-box questions to the minimally required forms to eliminate any doubt of a flawed study. Cops who do not racially profile should welcome changes to the Racial Identity and Profiling Act forms.

In the meantime, if local law enforcement is serious about equity and/or the appearance thereof they should start reviewing and adopting the RIPA board’s best practices recommendations, because disregarding the report and blaming sideshows does nothing to help build trust between disadvantaged communities and law enforcement.

ALICIA ROMAN

Santa Rosa

Tribute to a mentor

EDITOR: Carlo Bottini spent his life giving to others, just the kind of person we wish for in teaching (Life Tributes, Feb. 19). Throughout the school year and summer, he worked with young people like myself. I was one of the 10,000 who were taught sailing at Lake Ralphine. For several summers I spent nearly every day sailing at Howarth Park. It was one of the highlights in my life.

Attending Herbert Slater Junior High from 1959-1961 also brought me into his world when a few of us would meet for lunch in his classroom and watch old movies. After becoming a teacher, I was always amazed that here was a teacher who was with students even during lunchtime.

Teachers don’t receive much recognition for the critical and difficult job they have chosen, and they seldom see the results of their efforts by meeting former students. I can’t praise Bottini enough and am sorry I didn’t share that with him before his passing. My deepest condolences to his family.

MICHAEL PRATHER

Lone Pine

A tax break, please

EDITOR: We who live in California are overtaxed as we all know. Gas taxes, sales taxes, you think of it and it’s taxed! What we need is a federal tax deduction for living here, like a child tax credit. We should get one for just being Californians. Let’s see our senators get that going. Good God, give us a break.

JAMES BARRETT

Cotati

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.